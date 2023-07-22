When last we met, we were sitting beside the Alum Cave Trail on Mount LeConte with a broken leg, in the dark, with freezing temperatures, and the very real possibility of a looming encounter with a black bear. If none of this makes sense to you, that’s okay. This is unfortunately a two-part column, and you probably missed the first part. But we’ve now recapped rather nicely, and you know pretty much all you need to know. So, on we go.
Amongst the sounds of sliding rocks, we heard voices, or at least we thought we did. Hope has a way of tricking the senses. And then we heard more clearly. And then we knew.
Being found is a joyful event, filled with relief and gratitude and all the good things that we should carry around with us all the time anyway. It’s good to need to be found, if only to remember that.
Two park rangers emerged from the bend in the trail. It was more than a relief to see them as well as their sidearms. The bear, if there ever was one, was no longer a concern. They splinted my leg, radioed in our location, and we all settled in to wait for the rest of the rescue team. It was a little after 5 p.m.
Close to an hour later, the rest of the team arrived. Eight or so volunteers made their way up the trail.
Simply put, we called so they came to help. If you’ve ever been up Alum Cave Trail, you know how physically taxing and often dangerous the trek can be. Add the darkness and the icy conditions, and it gets outright treacherous.
Not only had they made it, but they had brought with them a lorry type of contraption with a long flat surface, dual handles at the front and back, and a single large tire, like a thin motorcycle tire, centered in the middle. I had no idea how they had made it up with that thing and even less of an idea how we would all make it back down. Nonetheless, within minutes, I was strapped in, and off we went.
To say the teamwork was extraordinary is not even close. It was way beyond that. In a word it was special, truly special. One person lifted from the back and controlled the brakes. One person lifted from the front and steered.
One person walked a few yards ahead to spot and guide, and two people were on each side until either a rocky edge or the threat of falling from a ledge caused them to drop off for a moment after which they sprinted to catch back up. I have been on teams all my life in sports, at work, and even at church, but I have never witnessed a higher level of capability and camaraderie in a group of people acting as one.
The chatter was constant, either warning of upcoming dangers or talking through strategy. In safer parts of the trail, the chatter turned to jokes, always communicating, always staying sharp.
Down inclines, across rocky ledges, over footbridges we went. At one point we met another team, who loaded me into a sled, and slid me down a rocky face where the lorry couldn’t go. It was a seamless transition, and I was loaded back up, and off we went again.
We made it to the trailhead at midnight, where the team was met with hot chocolate and pizza. My wife and I promptly got into our truck and headed to the hospital. I’m certain that the team didn’t linger long either. After all, they each had to get up in the morning and go to their real jobs.
In the end, this is not a story of a broken leg, or a bear, or a dangerous descent. It’s the story of regular extraordinary people. The same type of people we might walk by this very day. We know we should love our neighbors, but it’s probably okay to have a little faith and hope in them, too. Smoky Mountain Rescue Team, thank you so very much.