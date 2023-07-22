column2

When last we met, we were sitting beside the Alum Cave Trail on Mount LeConte with a broken leg, in the dark, with freezing temperatures, and the very real possibility of a looming encounter with a black bear. If none of this makes sense to you, that’s okay. This is unfortunately a two-part column, and you probably missed the first part. But we’ve now recapped rather nicely, and you know pretty much all you need to know. So, on we go.

Amongst the sounds of sliding rocks, we heard voices, or at least we thought we did. Hope has a way of tricking the senses. And then we heard more clearly. And then we knew.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Jeff McCord lives and works in the Kingsport area. You can email him at jdmccord@charter.net

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you