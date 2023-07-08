I hate to do this to you, but fair warning, this is a two-part column. If you’re like me and think “to be continued” is a little lame, just skip over to the Sports page, no hard feelings. But if you hang in there, I think you’ll enjoy a pretty solid story that just takes more words than usual to tell. I slipped. And then from behind me, my wife also slipped.
To the casual observer, the slips probably looked similar, the only difference being, I didn’t quite stick the landing. A nearly invisible patch of ice finally got us.
We had been dodging ice hiking back down Mount Le Conte all day. This time the ice won, and I sat on the cold ground, four miles from the trailhead, high on a mountain, on a cold November day, with a broken leg.
At first, I felt nauseous and thought I might throw up, but just as quickly, my embarrassment chased the nausea away. It’s funny how vanity can overcome infirmity. I tried to stand, but that wasn’t a good idea. So, with my wife’s help, I hopped over to the side of the trail and sat on a log.
Who do you call when you break your leg on a mountain trail in the middle of the Smoky Mountains? No really, who do you call? What department handles those situations? Since thankfully, we had one bar on our one cellphone, we decided to give 911 a try.
The dispatcher knew exactly who to call and transferred us to a group aptly named Smoky Mountain Rescue. We told them the best we could our location, and we hung up. It was about 2 p.m. There was nothing to do but wait. In the meantime, we said “hi” to other hikers, warned them away from the icy patch, and watched them disappear down the trail oblivious to our predicament.
My embarrassment was still getting the best of me, but after the first several groups passed, we decided that it just might be a good idea to let our fellow hikers know of our trouble, just in case they happened to run into Smoky Mountain Rescue on their way up.
It’s interesting how people react to other people in distress. We never truly know how we’ll respond, until we do. But if I ever find myself in a similar situation in the future, I hope I respond like the young man who used his phone to map our exact location and called us to let us know when he talked to members of the rescue team at the trailhead.
Or the nurse who gave us ibuprofen and walked back up the trail because she was having a hard time just leaving us there.
Or maybe the young family who I thought just might sit with us until they knew we were safe.
The hikers became fewer and farer between.
One of the last ones told us they had seen a bear a little ways up the trail.
And as the sun sank low, we found ourselves by ourselves, with the possible exception of the bear.
Tom Petty was right; the waiting is the hardest part. We tried to manifest every sound into our rescue team. We had a couple of bottles of water, but other than that, there was nothing to eat. The cellphone charge was slipping ever closer to red, and it was getting cold, really cold.
It was about that time that we decided that we should probably call and cancel the couples massage we had scheduled for later that evening. A single step can take life from one extreme to another.
We huddled close and tucked ourselves out of the wind. Of the dozen or so times over the years I had made this up-and-back hike with my wife along the Alum Cave Trail, I was never so grateful as I was then to have her by my side.
We heard it, both of us this time. It was definitely the sound of rocks sliding. But it was too dark to tell whether it was human or animal. Uh oh, here it comes ... to be continued.