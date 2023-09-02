Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a “Code 7” at the Food City. Don’t be shy. It’s okay. The whole grocery store knew what was in the shopping cart anyway. There we go. More hands are going up. It feels good to be honest, doesn’t it?
For the benefit of those whose hands are still down, or for those who are pretending that their hands should be down, a “Code 7” means that your cashier is not the appropriate age or doesn’t have the appropriate authority to fully process all the items in your shopping cart.
And so, they must summon someone, of the appropriate age and with the appropriate authority, over the store intercom to check the age on your driver’s license and finish checking you out.
Ingles and Kroger have their own unique nomenclature for a “Code 7,” but the process is the same. And if you look closely in almost any of our area grocery stores, you can see stealthy shoppers silently surveying the checkout lines, not only to find the shortest wait time, but also to make an educated guess as to whether the cashier will have to call for the dreaded “Code 7” or be able to complete the order all on their own. The older you get, the harder it is to tell.
People are funny. We crave anonymity while seeking community. I’m likely the poster child for this paradox, but I don’t think I’m alone. It is a blessing to go to the grocery store and know and be known by many of the people we encounter. Millions of people in thousands of places are not so blessed.
Yet and still, we don’t really want those same people actually looking into our grocery carts for goodness sakes. We’ll trust them to lead our churches, drive our cars, or even babysit our children, but boundaries are boundaries.
We find it an egregious social faux pas for somebody to overtly peruse, much less comment on the contents of our grocery cart. My eyes are up here, please. We want people to care about us, maybe even be curious about us, but just not too much.
Switching between absolute indifference and undivided attention is how many of us would prefer people to interact with us. The problem is that’s not how community works. That’s not a place that fosters the depth of connection that brings wholeness to our lives. Community is much more ebb and flow than it is off and on.
Sociologists define community in a variety of different ways using a variety of different components. It’s human nature to put our own spin on things. But in fairly simple terms, community is composed of shared experience, common values, and a sense of caring.
Shared experience fosters understanding and eventually compassion. Common values provide a foundation upon which to cooperate and to build. A sense of caring creates encouragement and assures accountability. All of which creates the trust so necessary to our well-being as human beings.
In a strong community, nobody is afraid to show their shopping cart, and nobody is even the least bit interested in looking into somebody else’s. If we’re searching for a root cause of our societal ills, we have to look no further than lack of strong community.
This past weekend, I saw a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band. And I thought to myself that being in a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band was probably not what these talented musicians and vocalists thought they would be doing when they started out.
But there they were, doing their job, bringing a shared experience to all those people in that room, wrapping it around a common value for ’80s music, in an environment where, at least for that night, everyone wanted what was best for the person next to them.
It’s hard not to respect that. It seems like good work. And people who couldn’t really sing were singing. People who couldn’t really dance were dancing. All the facades and lack of perfection were forgotten. All the grocery carts were laid bare. If it wasn’t exactly joyous, it was pretty close. And if Heartbreakers can create that, we shouldn’t back down from trying to create it, either.