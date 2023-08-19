Back before microfibers, stain resistance, wrinkle free and other advancements in textile science; long before stonewashed, pre-washed or clothing bought with pre-cut holes; and even before you could buy a bottle of water from a vending machine or even imagined that someone would actually pay money for a bottle of water from a vending machine, some of us went school shopping.
That school shopping process then was pretty close to what it is now. The newness of school supplies was thrilling. The promise of blank sheets of paper, both literally and figuratively, prompted hope.
The feel of the department store’s air conditioning was a respite from the August heat. Instead of sipping water from a plastic bottle, we found a water fountain. So, there wasn’t much difference there either.
But then there were the clothes. More specifically, then there were the blue jeans.
Back in 1873, when the blue jean first made its appearance, it was crafted for gold miners and cowboys and roughnecks. It was as much for protection as it was for apparel.
In the proceeding 100 years, there didn’t seem to be a lot of advancement in the blue jean. Maybe we were still using old-growth cotton, but the simple fact was that a new pair of blue jeans felt as if there was concrete woven within its fibers.
It was basically blue denim armor that could almost stand on its own. It required true grit just to slip a new pair on. Of course, we all had to buy our blue jeans a couple of sizes too big for “room to grow.” And that did provide some room to try and not have our legs actually rub up against them.
The first month or two of school we all looked like a bunch of wooden soldiers walking stiff legged around the playground. Kickballs never left the infield, dodgeball was like knocking down bowling pins, and foot races were postponed until that magical day when we broke our blue jeans in.
I’m not sure if “breaking in” is still a concept, but back then it was a glorious day. We could all move with alacrity. We were free to play with abandon. On our own merit and through our own struggle, we had prevailed against our denim oppressors. That is, of course, when the holes in our jeans started showing up.
One might think, if one did not know, that at this point we would have to buy new blue jeans and start the whole process over. But alas, back then there was the patch. My mom used iron-on patches, which she applied from the inside out.
After the patch, blue jeans were not quite as good as they once were, but pretty close. Patches weren’t a badge of honor exactly, but there was no shame in them either. Everyone understood that new jeans were the only other option.
As the school year wound down, and we finally grew into our jeans, we cut those blue jeans off and entered blessed summertime, knowing full well in the fall a new pair awaited us.
The blue jean acquisition and implementation process is a lot more convenient nowadays. As a society, and even as humanity, we like convenience.
For centuries, we have been on a steady path toward making things more and more convenient. And it has served us pretty well. We live much better and safer than we did in 1873. But we all know that we pay a higher price for convenience. Somewhere, someway, we pay that higher price.
It’s not really fair to rail against the evils of convenience, but it is fair to ask, when does the price become too high? And while wearing 1970s vintage Levis does not compare to previous centuries when people hand-fashioned weapons to hunt buffalo or used primitive tools to construct a home out of ice and snow, it is good to know what “breaking in” means.
They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but maybe being stronger is why it didn’t kill you in the first place. Struggle with a little inconvenience is not such a bad thing. If we have a few callouses, we may just avoid a lot of blisters.