Sometimes it seems that good news is hard to come by. Lest there be no misunderstanding, I am not talking about the personal. We all get good news as well as bad in our personal lives, and are grateful when we get it, whether it’s a good medical test, or word of a birth or engagement in the family, or whatever.
I’m talking about news that we see on television or read in the newspaper or online. In that respect, there’s been a lot of bad news this year. Spiking prices in fuel, foodstuffs and practically everything else. Massive losses in the stock market. The continued war in Ukraine, coupled with ominous reminders that one side, Russia, has tactical nuclear weapons if it wants to use them. Chinese saber-rattling against Taiwan.
Locally, there sure has seemed to be a lot of violent crime news lately. Much of it seems to be related to drug use in some way. And — well, I could go on and on. I think you get the idea. Sometimes I find myself wondering if I’m going to see any good news.
So it was that I was very happy to see the news of the State of the City report by City Manager Chris McCartt and Mayor Pat Shull, coupled with the announcement of the planned dental clinic and prospective school of dentistry, last week. It’s nice to know that in the middle of all the bad stuff I listed above, we have some good news locally.
McCartt and Shull informed us that the city of Kingsport remains quite strong financially. That’s not automatic. It can’t be taken for granted. It requires both sound management and responsible leadership. Kingsport has had both, but I can rattle off any number of cities around the country that have not.
We don’t have burning districts. We don’t have homeless people leaving dirty needles on the street or living in hotels at taxpayer expense. With respect to crime, I hate that localities here in Northeast Tennessee have what we have, but we do not have gang warfare and mass shootings. On the whole, we live in a safe community. (The biggest concern in my neighborhood this year has been that we had bears prowling around for a while.)
As I mentioned above, I was gratified to see that Ballad Health, the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University announced a joint venture to locate a dental clinic near Holston Valley Medical Center, on property to be provided by the city. They hope the clinic will evolve into a school of dentistry. That’s huge.
There are presently three dental schools in Tennessee — the University of Tennessee’s Health Science Center College of Dentistry in Memphis, Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville, and the newly accredited Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine in Knoxville. Any young person in this region who wants to be educated to be a dentist has to travel, either to one of these schools or to somewhere out of state. And while such persons may return here to practice dentistry, they may be tempted to go elsewhere.
We all know what it’s meant for the entire region to have the medical school, and now the pharmacy school, at ETSU. While there are no guarantees that their graduates will remain in the Tri-Cities area, many of them do. There’s no reason to think the same would not be true of a local school of dentistry.
No one should doubt the importance of good dental care. Healthy teeth and gums protect the whole body, while unhealthy teeth place it at risk. It has not been so long ago that infection that spread from the teeth to the brain, or beyond, was a major cause of death. We don’t remember that. But our grandparents and great-grandparents would. Going back further in time, the life span of Neanderthals and other early humans was about 25 years, according to a report I saw recently. Based on the examination of fossil skeletons, the major reason these people didn’t live longer was that they had broken and infected teeth and gums.
Last year, I was diagnosed with a broken tooth in need of extraction. I had that done, and also had a tooth implanted. That didn’t come without swelling and discomfort, and my healing process still continues. But seeing the report on early human life spans made me happy to take my meds. Anything that improves local health care is good.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at