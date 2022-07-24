money logo

The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour for 13 years. That’s just $15,080 a year if you work full time. Prices are up. Corporate profits hit record highs. But the minimum wage has stayed at $7.25 since the last increase on July 24, 2009.

We’re deep into the longest period without a raise since the federal minimum wage was enacted in 1938.

Holly Sklar is the CEO of Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, a national network of business owners and executives who believe a fair minimum wage makes good business sense.

