A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

In recent days, protests have shaken the streets of Iran in response to the killing of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian Mahsa (Zhina) Amini. Amini died Sept. 16 after being arrested for her “improper hijab” and apparently beaten by Iran’s so-called morality police. Thousands of Iranians are occupying the streets across the country. Led by women, they are rising up and calling for an end to the morality police and the systems that uphold it.

Amini’s death comes amid an intensification of repressive state policies under the Raisi administration that have targeted women in particular. In August, authorities announced they would aggressively crack down on what they consider violations of hijab rules (requiring modest dress), from showing hair to “bad makeup.” And earlier in September the government announced it will start using facial recognition technology in public spaces to enforce the dress code against women.

Hoda Katebi is an Iranian American writer and community organizer living in Chicago and the Bay Area.