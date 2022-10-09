Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, a white female who is running for reelection against a black female opponent, stands accused of ... racism. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman, a black man, leveled the charge against her. Reynolds’ sin? She put out a political ad, over a week ago, attacking her opponent for what Reynolds considers bad Democratic policies. In response, the Iowa Democratic Party chair Ross Wilburn tweeted: “We need to call this what it is: a cheap, racist and dangerous stunt using harmful stereotypes to score political points.”

Did Reynolds’ ad denounce her opponent as “a low-IQ individual,” as former President Donald Trump called black Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., a put-down that CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin described as “racist”? Of course, it was not “racist” when Waters, a Cal State sociology major, questioned the intelligence of Dr. Ben Carson, the Yale and University of Michigan Medical School grad and the black former head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins and Trump’s choice for HUD Secretary. About Carson, Waters said, “This guy just doesn’t have the background, the capability, the intelligence to do the job. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.” No, Reynolds did not do that.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Larry Elder is a best-selling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host.