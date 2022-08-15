Hello! My name is Emily Stewart, I am 17 years old, and I am the Kingsport Times News’ newest intern. I am a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School this year and a member of the drumline, competitive band, wind symphony and marching band.
As a percussionist, I can play a wide variety of instruments, including, but not limited to, the triangle, xylophone, snare drum, bongos and sometimes jingle bells.
At football games, you can find me among the bass drums. And at competitions, I am front and center with the front ensemble, playing my favorite instrument: the marimba.
A marimba is basically a super-sized piano with wider keys that I hit with yarn-wrapped mallets, producing a warm and resonant sound. Sometimes I play with two mallets in each hand. It is an excellent stress-reliever.
When I am not with the band or doing homework for my classes, I am almost always reading. Though I usually stick to young adult or fiction books, I will read just about anything.
My current read is Stephen King’s "On Writing," a witty and academic memoir about King’s life and experience in the world of writing, another passion of mine. I have not finished it yet, but I would still recommend.
I also love to travel with my family, when we get some spare time. We have been to hundreds of places, like Paris, London and, most recently, Seattle. They had excellent coffee.
With the Times News, I will be producing feature stories, writing some web-only columns about once a week, and helping manage our Instagram, so you will be seeing much more of me soon. Glad you could make it!
- Emily
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.