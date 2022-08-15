Emily Stewart

Hello! My name is Emily Stewart, I am 17 years old, and I am the Kingsport Times News’ newest intern. I am a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School this year and a member of the drumline, competitive band, wind symphony and marching band.

As a percussionist, I can play a wide variety of instruments, including, but not limited to, the triangle, xylophone, snare drum, bongos and sometimes jingle bells.

