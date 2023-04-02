With an average of five Virginians dying every day from opioid overdoses, there is no public safety or public health issue that looms larger over our commonwealth than our response to the opioid crisis. The crisis has roots in areas of the state where the manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids intentionally targeted the vulnerable, offering promises that their products were safe and nonaddictive.
In a moment of justice that came too late for thousands of Virginians and their families, those same companies are now being held financially accountable.
The commonwealth has already secured settlements that are worth more than $545 million over 18 years, and that number could increase significantly as additional court cases move toward settlement.
The General Assembly in 2021 passed a bipartisan law creating the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority to manage the distribution of these funds. The authority is led by a board of directors that is comprised of eight citizen members appointed by the governor who represent stakeholder interests from across the state, plus two legislators representing the General Assembly’s money committees, and the secretary of Health and Human Resources. This board has the important job of determining how to best distribute the opioid settlement funds across Virginia.
The authority’s board is actively seeking public input on how to prioritize the use of these funds. The board’s meetings are advertised on the authority’s website and are open to the public. Minutes of the meetings are posted, including recordings.
In addition, the board established a series of town hall-style “listening sessions” that are open to the general public. The purpose of each listening session is for individuals who have been impacted by the opioid epidemic to have the time and space to speak directly to the board, to ask questions, to provide ideas and recommendations, and share any concerns. The next listening session will be held in Abingdon on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
For more information about this listening session and to see the full list of upcoming sessions, visit the OAA website at www.voaa.us.
While no amount of money can bring back the thousands of Virginians who have died as a result of prescription opioid addiction, or fully restore the devastation caused to families and communities, we do have the opportunity to apply these hard-earned settlement awards where they are most needed and for the greatest benefit.
It is no small task for the OAA board to make these decisions. But through a combination of expertise, lived experience, and careful listening to those most affected by the opioid epidemic, there is the real opportunity to put these settlement funds to use to save lives and prevent the tragic harm that comes with opioid misuse and addiction.
State Sen. Todd Pillion is chairman of the board of directors of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.