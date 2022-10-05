We all have bumps, bruises and the occasional broken bone. My old back has been reminding me lately that I have had my fair share of injuries. The thing is, my injuries always seem to happen in some odd way or at some odd time.
Like my back, for example.
I hurt my back playing football in the eighth grade. But I didn’t hurt it making some big tackle or play. I didn’t even hurt it during a game. I hurt it at the end of practice one day.
I was running on the track with the rest of the team when I sneezed.
That’s right, I sneezed and something in my back let go and I was hurting. A teacher who was helping, we only had the one coach so teachers volunteered to help, thought I had a muscle cramp and had me try and stretch it out. That didn’t help.
I played for a few more weeks, but I would get a stabbing pain in my lower back at random times. Finally, I left the team.
My back stopped hurting shortly after I left. But to this day, every once is a great while my back still bothers me. It is right now in fact.
Then there was the time in my freshman year of high school that I dislocated my knee.
Wait for it.
Singing in the choir!
Let me say up front it was tough being in the choir at David Crockett that year. I was one of two dislocated knees we had along with a minor concussion and a few sprains and bruises. I think we had more injuries than the football team.
Things turned into an adventure when the rescue squad was called to the school. At the time, ambulances were transitioning from the funeral hearse type with the one revolving red light on top to something that looked more like a pickup truck with a camper top.
Soon I was being rolled out of the school on a gurney and loaded into one of the new ambulances. The gurneys in those days were heavy, and I was no light-weight at the time. The two men lifted me on the gurney and loaded into the back of the ambulance. Then while one went to get in the driver’s seat, the other began to close the doors. The first of which hit my foot and popped back open. Luckily it was on the leg with the good knee. He slammed it again harder, on my foot, and it popped open again. Then wondering what was wrong with the door he took a look and realized that the gurney I was on was not all the way into the ambulance. He rolled me the rest of the way in and we were on our way to what was then the Johnson City Memorial Hospital emergency room.
When we arrived there they jumped out, opened the doors and began to pull the gurney out of the ambulance. Unfortunately the big wheels on the gurney that are supposed to drop down and lock into place didn’t. The end of the gurney with my head bounced on the ground a couple of times. The guys apologized and then lifted the gurney and locked the wheels into place and rolled me into the ER.
But the fun wasn’t over.
The doctor came in to examine my knee. He lifted my leg up a little bit and asked, “Does this hurt?” “No,” I said and he raised it up a little higher. “How about now?” “No,” I said again and the doctor started to raise it up higher when my leg slipped out of his hand and banged on the table. “Did that hurt?” he asked. “Yes,” I said.
I survived my trip to the ER but I still think the doctor did that on purpose to pop the knee back in place.
Moving on, there was the time I broke my knee. Same knee I dislocated.
Now let me say that in my years as a photographer, I have been on the line at a forest fire when the fire jumped the line and everyone had to run for their lives. I’ve been at big factory fires (more than one) when explosions sent debris flying through the air. I’ve been at auto races where a car has spun out into the pits and just barely missed me.
I have been in several dangerous situations and never got a scratch.
But then I go photograph the Boys Scouts collecting used Christmas trees at Warriors Path State Park and I break my knee.
I am happy to report that ambulance service has greatly improved since my high school days.
After an uneventful ride, I was unloaded at the Holston Vally Medical Center ER and rolled into an exam room where they took an X-ray. It was then I learned that my knee was broken and not dislocated as I thought at the park.
No dropping the leg on the table this time.
As they were getting me ready for surgery, the anesthesiologist asked me if I had ever had anesthesia before. I said that I had had a colonoscopy, and I asked if that counted. He said this might be a little different. I asked him how it might be different and he started to explain.
I don’t remember the rest.
After a couple of days in the hospital, I was moved to the Quillen Rehab Hospital in Johnson City for some in-patient rehab. During this time I saw some amazing things.
I was probably the least injured person there. While I worked on my knee I watched people who had lost legs learn to walk again. I saw stroke victims learn to function again. It was fascinating to watch miracles happen.
After a short time there I went home and for the next few weeks and did outpatient therapy at Quillen. During this time my old back started hurting again and the therapist noticed.
All the limping and walking on crutches and walkers had thrown off my posture. When the therapist who noticed I was hurting had me lie down on the mat, one leg appeared to be a little longer than the other.
She applied some heat and then some massage followed by some stretches. When she finished, my legs were the same length again and my back no longer hurt. In fact my back hadn’t bothered me for more than 10 years after that.
The last few years I’ve been working at a desk here at the paper and I have developed a bad habit of sitting crooked and leaning on one of the arms of the chair while I work. I bet that’s why my back hurts now.
I might have to check and see if one leg is shorter than the other. And if so, I wonder if I can find the therapist with the magic touch again after all these years.
One last note. Normally there are photos with my column but there are none this time. After all, who takes the photos when the photographer gets hurt?
Readers can email Ned Jilton at njilton@timesnews.net.