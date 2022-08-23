OPED-STUDENTS-PHONES-COMMENTARY-DMT

(Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

“We know TikTok is bad for us, but it’s better than the real world.” These were the words of one of my ninth grade students, a tall, skinny teenager with thick black glasses. He announced this to our freshman English class on the last day of school last spring.

We were having a classroom discussion about their futures. Some mentioned taking health and driver’s education in summer school; others mentioned jobs at the beach and community center.

Liz Shulman teaches English at Evanston Township High School and in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University.