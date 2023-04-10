OPED-DRAG-POLICING-COMMENTARY-LA

Drag queen Sylvia O’Stayformre holds up the book “Santa’s Husband” as she reads to kids and parents during Drag Queen Storytime at Brewmaster’s Tap Room in Renton, Washington, in January. (Jason Redmond/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Jason Redmond

In a 2020 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the contestants participated in a parody of a presidential candidate debate. Jaida Essence Hall handily won the challenge with her refrain, “Look over there!” as she pointed at nothing. This joke became both her catchphrase and a jab at distraction politics.

Recent efforts to criminalize drag might seem like distraction politics, but these laws are not mere misdirection. Political attacks on drag are part of the broader war on LGBTQ+ lives.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Lucas Hilderbrand is chair of film and media studies at UC Irvine. He is the author of a book on the film “Paris is Burning” and the forthcoming book “The Bars Are Ours: Histories and Cultures of Gay Bars in America, 1960 and After.”

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you