OPED-SOCIALMEDIA-BIGOTS-COMMENTARY-GET

The author, who has 8 million followers on TikTok, was shocked at the audacious misogyny on social media. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

My journey to becoming an online presence is nothing short of accidental. After getting fired from my job at a well-known sports conglomerate, I felt more lost than ever. That’s when TikTok came into my life and my online persona was born. Today I have nearly 8 million followers on TikTok. My large following has allowed me to become a full-time content creator. However, my niche is not popular among influencers. And that’s because my niche is roasting misogynistic men on social media.

Within TikTok, there are influencers who have built entire communities around misogyny and sexism. These communities are centered on the degradation of women and minority groups. These videos cover many topics: women being unworthy if they’ve had multiple sexual partners, if they’re fat, if they don’t work to keep their man, if they don’t accept jokes about domestic abuse. Some straight up promote sexual assault against women.

Drew Afualo is a TikTok content creator. @drewafualo