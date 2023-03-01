I was riding with my Uncle Mickey recently and we were talking about how things are changing. That set me to thinking about how much things have changed in the newspaper business since I started 40 years ago. Especially how stories get to print.
When I first started out at the the East Tennessean at ETSU, and later at the weekly Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, there would be someone designated as a typesetter who would type the stories into a machine. The machine then typed the story back out in newspaper column format using a modified version of an IBM electric typewriter.
It was kind of odd, and fun, watching a typewriter typing by itself. It was like something from science fiction.
At the East Tennessean we were lucky to have stations where we could type in the stories and they would be recorded on a magnetic tape cartridge. We would give the cartridge to the typesetter, Cindy, who would then run it through the output machine.
Eventually, the output machine ate all the tapes and we ended up just handing all our stories to Cindy, who would type them straight into the output machine.
We did headlines on a varityper machine. There was a big disk with letters on it. You would rotate the disk until the letter you wanted was in position and then you would press a lever that would expose the photo sensitive paper below. If you wanted a bigger headline you had to change the disk. Another lever would cut the paper and run it through a processor and the finished headline would come out of the side of the machine ready to go.
You would then run your headlines and printed copy through a waxer (which replaced the old paste pot and brush) that put a thin coat of melted wax on the back. You then cut them to fit and “pasted” them onto the page with that thin coat of wax. This is where the phrase “cut and paste” comes from that we use on computers today.
The biggest difference between the East Tennessean and the Herald & Tribune was that the H&T used an optical system, exposing text onto photosensitive paper, to output instead of using a IBM type ball. The optical system could do both copy and headlines and do them faster.
For a short time I worked at the Johnson City Press-Chronicle as a sports corespondent. I would get paid by the game to cover high school sports.
During this time the Press used an optical scanner to input the stories into the typesetter. You would type your stories on specially marked paper that would align the typewriter so that it would register with the scanner. You double spaced between the lines so that if you made a mistake, you typed a delta symbol on both sides of your mistake, turn down between the lines and type your correction between two more delta symbols, and then returned to your original line and kept typing. The scanner saw the delta symbol and knew to substitute the correction into the story. The typewriters were equipped with special IBM type balls for the delta symbol.
When you finished, the typed story would be run through the scanner, printed out, then cut and pasted onto the page in the composing room.
One night, the game I covered went into double overtime and I got back to the paper late. As I sat there typing I was keenly aware that I was the only thing keeping the presses from rolling. The sports editor sat across from me at the desk and watched me as I typed. The night news editor was watching me from his desk in the next room and someone from the composing room was sitting on the editor’s desk, also watching me, while someone from the pressroom leaned against the wall and watched as well.
No pressure, right?
About halfway through the story I made a mistake. I could hear a groan from the room as I clicked down between the lines and typed the delta symbol to make my correction. But then I made I mistake in the correction. I looked up at the sports editor and asked “what do you do if you make a mistake in your correction?” Before he could answer, a voice shouted from the other room, “We’ll fix it in the back, just keep typing.”
That’s the clean version of what was shouted from the other room.
After college I went to work at the Elizabethton Star. It was here I got to work on computers. Really they were just glorified word processors because that’s all they could do. If you were working on a story and wanted to save it, you stored it on a 6-inch floppy disk. When you were finished with a story you would either save it to the editor or send it to be output in the back. You would then cut and paste like the other papers I worked at.
The real excitement came when the paper bought a couple of TRS-80 portable computers from Radio Shack for sports and news to share.
No more faxing or dictation of stories over the phone. Be you at the races in Bristol or a state title game in Nashville, all you had to do was type your story into your handy TRS-80 and then hook it to a telephone handset using the suction cup looking devices and dial-up the number for your computer. After a few minutes your story would be loaded into the computer back home — although it might take a couple of tries to get a connection to hold long enough to send the story.
One night I was covering a baseball game in Johnson City that had been cut short due to bad weather. The press box at that time sat on the roof over the stands and was not a fun place in a storm.
I was trying to use the TRS-80 and file the story to avoid driving back to Elizabethton, but the phone line in the press box was shared with the clubhouse. Every time I called into the computer at the Star, someone picked up the phone in the clubhouse and broke the connection. They got an earful of static and I got cut off.
Finally, with the press box bouncing up and down in the wind, I gave up and drove to Elizabethton and “transmitted” the story from the newsroom.
At all these papers, after the page was pasted up it was then photographed by a very large camera that made a negative the size of a newspaper page. Then that negative was used to make the plates for the press.
If someone cut out a paragraph from a story to make it fit on the page during paste-up, they might forget and leave it on the side of the page — or worse in an ad. The next day readers would find a group of words turned sideways on some odd place on the page.
That was all changing when I came to the Times News.
At that time Kingsport was transitioning to pagination. A process where you put the page together on the computer and then output it to the back. No more paste-up.
As photography became digitized, the entire paper was put together on the computer and output straight to the negative to make the plates. It was the end of paste-up. The paper sold all the paste-up tables, waxers and other equipment. Even the large camera that shot the pages to make the negatives was gone.
Well, not all of it is gone. I was wondering around the building Saturday night and found one of the old paste-up stations sitting in a corner in the advertising department. I guess some things are too handy to get rid of.
A few years ago, the Times News eliminated the negative and the page now goes straight to a plate machine and then onto the press. Eventually, the Times News will bypass the press altogether and go straight to the reader.