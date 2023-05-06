OPED-KENTUCKYDERBY-POINT-GET

A fan watches the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS)

 Andy Lyons

The first Saturday in May has been a day of mourning since 2008, when Eight Belles broke both front ankles after crossing the finish line in the Kentucky Derby. She was euthanized on the track.

America had fallen out of love with horse racing years before, but the sight of that lovely gray filly lying in the dirt just two years after the colt Barbaro shattered a leg at the Preakness Stakes was a blow upon a bruise. It was a catastrophic injury on network television, witnessed by millions.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Kathy Guillermo is a senior vice president with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals; PETA.org. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you