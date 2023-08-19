Over the last few months, you’ve no doubt seen several headlines about artificial intelligence, or AI, and the role it plays in various aspects of life.
AI may seem like a new phenomenon given its increasing media coverage, but in reality, it has been around for quite awhile. If you’ve ever used a voice assistant like Siri or Alexa, or even used the autocorrect function on your cell phone, you have experimented with AI.
As the Times News embarks on an AI experiment of its own, we wanted to lay a foundation for readers by addressing a few basic questions: What is AI? What are the benefits, and what are its drawbacks? Will AI become more commonplace in newsrooms going forward?
We don’t have definitive answers to these questions, but we invite you along for the ride as we learn more about the technology and its potential impacts.
What is AI?
Encyclopedia Britannica defines AI as “the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.” AI was designed to execute an array of human tasks efficiently and proficiently — though, as we will discuss later, that isn’t always the outcome.
AI learns by processing data and looking for patterns — something it is becoming much better at due to advances in machine learning. In the last five years alone, AI has made major progress in a number of areas, including speech recognition and generation, language processing, image and video generation and decision- making, Stanford University reports.
What are the pros of AI?
AI can help people complete certain repetitive tasks more quickly and accurately. For example, it can help researchers analyze data and summarize results with a low margin of error, if appropriate parameters are in place. AI can also help computer programmers generate code, freeing the programmers up for other tasks.
That said, AI’s applications have expanded beyond technical realms to a broad spectrum of career fields. It can even be found in the medical setting, as evidenced by a recent report from the Associated Press. The article outlines how one Yale researcher is using AI to analyze electrocardiograms to detect heart problems before they occur.
In newspaper settings, AI experimentation is in full swing. A recent Poynter report outlines how a media company in Virginia, Local News Now, is using AI to scan articles for typos, summarize press releases and evaluate event calendar submissions. Another platform, Lede AI, draws from a database of sports results to write game coverage, freeing up sports writers for bigger stories.
What are the cons of AI?
Two of the biggest drawbacks of AI are its lack of creativity and ethics. As noted in a report from the World Economic Forum, AI can draw from existing ideas to create new variations, but struggles to produce something truly new. A report from UNESCO outlines a number of ethical dilemmas, including its lack of transparency, data privacy issues and embedded biases, whether intentional or unintentional.
Another AI limitation that’s made headlines recently is its “hallucination” problem. AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, will sometimes make things up due to failures in their predictive language models. In high-stakes situations where just one word can make or break a written document, this has proven to be a major drawback.
In the Local News Now example noted above, the AI wins have been met with some setbacks. One of the company’s publications recently launched an AI-generated newsletter, but found that some of the AI-generated text was corny, repetitive and lacking “factual nuances.” Since its April launch, the newsletter has remained experimental.
What are the takeaways?
While AI’s capabilities have grown significantly in recent years, the technology still has a long way to go. A human’s empathy, emotional intelligence and imagination are no match for AI, but even so, we can’t deny AI’s time-saving benefits in our lives.
At the Times News, we are just starting the conversation on whether AI can be beneficial to us going forward. Can it help us identify statistical trends, or even write basic news stories? Can it write an engaging opinion column, as we’re testing out today?
Only time, and feedback from readers like you, will give us those answers.
Holly Viers is the digital content editor for Six Rivers Media.
