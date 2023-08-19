Over the last few months, you’ve no doubt seen several headlines about artificial intelligence, or AI, and the role it plays in various aspects of life.

AI may seem like a new phenomenon given its increasing media coverage, but in reality, it has been around for quite awhile. If you’ve ever used a voice assistant like Siri or Alexa, or even used the autocorrect function on your cell phone, you have experimented with AI.

Holly Viers is the digital content editor for Six Rivers Media.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you