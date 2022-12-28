In our previous battle in February, the readers were placed in the role of P.G.T. Beauregard, commanding 35,000 soldiers in the Confederate army in Virginia. This time you will be playing as U.S. Grant, commanding 80,000 soldiers of the Union army in Tennessee.
With most of our region’s historic sites closed for winter, the Kingsport Times News is bringing back “You Fight the Battle” for January at the request of some of our readers who are history buffs.
For those of you who missed it last time, in You Fight the Battle you play the role of a general commanding an army in the Civil War. A member of your command staff, Times News writer Ned Jilton II, will bring you up to date on what the situation is on the battlefield. You will then be given various plans of action. You then head over to www.timesnews.net to see the maps of the battlefield showing the plans of action and to vote for the one you think is best. Jilton will then fight by computer the plan with the most votes and report back in his next column with an update of the battle and new plans of action.
In our previous battle in February, the readers were placed in the role of P.G.T. Beauregard, commanding 35,000 soldiers in the Confederate army in Virginia. This time you will be playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant, commanding 80,000 soldiers of the Union army in Tennessee.
In February’s battle, our readers inflicted almost 35,000 killed, wounded and captured on the enemy while commanding their 35,000 strong army. The question is, what will our readers do with twice as many troops, cannons, cavalry and maybe a few gunboats thrown in for good measure.
Marching orders are scheduled to arrive next Wednesday, so print out the maps from the website when the orders arrive, get together with friends to discuss strategy and see if you can be a better general than Grant.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
On Jan. 1, “First Footing” will be held at the historic John and Landon Carter Mansion. Join members of the park staff for a New Year’s Day visit to the oldest frame house in Tennessee. Built circa 1775, the historic Carter Mansion boasts architectural details that are quite elaborate when compared to most homes on the frontier. Enjoy the beauty of this site and learn about 18th century New Year and 12th Night traditions and superstitions. The event is free, but a reservation is required. Tour is subject to cancellation in the event of significantly inclement weather.
On Jan. 7-8, Sycamore Shoals will be hosting “Old Christmas at Fort Watauga.” In the 18th century, colonial Americans celebrated a holiday on Jan. 6 called Old Christmas. Visit Fort Watauga to learn about the 12 days of Christmas and discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations.
On Jan. 9 and Jan. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a historical sewing class taught. Looking for some help sewing your historical attire? Sewing instructor Donna Horowitz will be on hand to help you with the details. Topics covered include pattern alteration for sizing, maximizing yardage with pattern layout and general sewing terms/techniques. Starting with the colonial period and moving forward — these classes are open to any period time traveler.
Students need to bring all needed supplies, sewing machine and basic sewing tools. Power cords and use of an iron will be provided. Class is open to sewing students ages 16 and up. The class fee is $35 for both sessions (6 hours) and is paid on the day of class. Register for the class by calling the park visitor center at (423) 543-5808.
On Jan. 15, there will be “Fellowship English Country Dancing” from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. There is no cost to attend and the dance is open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. Meet in the Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
On Jan. 29, auditions begin for “Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals!” Interested in performing in Tennessee’s official outdoor drama? You are invited to audition for this fun and unique interpretation of the American Revolution as told by the Overmountain Men, colonists who defied British law and settled on Cherokee lands. The park’s 2023 performances will be held in June this year, so mark your calendars now.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.