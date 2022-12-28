Gen. U.S. Grant

In our previous battle in February, the readers were placed in the role of P.G.T. Beauregard, commanding 35,000 soldiers in the Confederate army in Virginia. This time you will be playing as U.S. Grant, commanding 80,000 soldiers of the Union army in Tennessee.

With most of our region’s historic sites closed for winter, the Kingsport Times News is bringing back “You Fight the Battle” for January at the request of some of our readers who are history buffs.

For those of you who missed it last time, in You Fight the Battle you play the role of a general commanding an army in the Civil War. A member of your command staff, Times News writer Ned Jilton II, will bring you up to date on what the situation is on the battlefield. You will then be given various plans of action. You then head over to www.timesnews.net to see the maps of the battlefield showing the plans of action and to vote for the one you think is best. Jilton will then fight by computer the plan with the most votes and report back in his next column with an update of the battle and new plans of action.

