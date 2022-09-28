October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City.
Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm
After being an online only event for the past two years due to COVID-19, Exchange Place’s storytelling adventure Witches Wynd will be offered live again this year on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This unique blend of macabre tales and traditional songs, featuring some of this region’s finest storytellers and balladeers, traditionally sells out quickly since only a limited number of spaces are available, so people are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $10 per person, regardless of age, and must be purchased in advance. Call Exchange Place at (423) 288-6071. And remember, autumn weather can be cool enough to require bundling up, so be sure to dress appropriately.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
Tipton-Haynes is offering its second Fall Overnight Camp. The two-day overnight camp will be on October 7-8. Campers can be dropped off at the site around 4 p.m. on Friday. A hot dog and marshmallow roast will be provided for the campers that night. Historic-based games will be played throughout the evening along with a candlelight tour of the grounds. Movies will also be shown throughout the night. Breakfast from a nearby fast-food restaurant will be provided on Saturday morning along with a pizza lunch on Saturday. Historic-based games will be played throughout the day on Saturday. Pickup for campers on Saturday can be at any time and no later than 5 p.m. Campers will need to bring a sleeping bag or blankets, a pillow, wear closed-toed shoes, a change of clothes and some toiletries (i.e. toothbrush and deodorant). Cost for the overnight camp is $50 per child. The age range for campers will be from 6 to 16. There will be a limit of 30 campers. Registration is currently open for this event. To register, contact the site at (423) 926-3631 or email at tiptonhaynes@outlook.com
On Oct. 15, Tipton-Haynes will be hosting its annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is for people of all ages. There will be storytelling in the barn, hayrides, face painting, vendors, food, open house, kids Halloween crafts, a haunted trail and, for the not so faint of heart, scary stories will be told at the cave as the sun goes down. If you love apple butter, then the wonderful men and women of the Watauga Historical Association will be cooking down apples into the sweet delectable treat we all love. Come out and help stir the pot! The storytellers are from the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, and ETSU and will be presenting this year’s stories for the event, along with many local vendors selling their wares. Come in your costumes or dressed as yourselves.
On Oct. 28-30, Tipton-Haynes will be hosting the “Enchanted Heaven Festival” directed by Lori Lyttle. This festival is a vendor craft fair to showcase the many local vendors, their wares and to help support our community businesses. There will also be many displays of Halloween fun along with games and crafts for people of all ages. If interested in vending, please contact Lori Lyttle at wildhavenenchantments@gmail.com.
Sabine Hill State Historic Site
Visit Sabine Hill on Oct. 28 and 29 before moving on to Sycamore Shoals State Park on Oct. 30 to learn about funeral customs, superstitions and other traditions of death and mourning in early America. The “Death Comes to Sabine Hill — Twilight Tours & Wake,” will take place on both days at 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Take a special after-hours tour of the historic Taylor House. Pay your respects to the deceased at the wake and meet historically dressed interpreters throughout the house and grounds as they demonstrate the customs and professions associated with death, mourning and funerals in early America. These tours deal with subject matter that may be too sensitive for younger visitors. Parental discretion is advised. Admission is $12 per person and the tours are limited to 15 people per tour.
“Death Comes to Sabine Hill — Daytime Visitation” will be on Oct. 29 only at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Demonstrations on the grounds will include a coffin maker, gravedigger, sexton, professional mourner, burial society and resurrectionist. Also, take a self-guided tour of the historic Taylor House as each room will be displayed with various death and mourning customs in early America. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for 12 and under. These tours are limited to 30 per time slot.
Only portable restroom facilities are available at this time at Sabine Hill. The historic house is only accessible by steps and an interior staircase. In the event of severe inclement weather, all programs are subject to cancellation. Sabine Hill State Historic Site is located at 2328 West G St. in Elizabethton. Registration is required, go to www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals to sign up.
On Oct. 30, “Death Comes to Sabine Hill — Early American Funeral” take place at Sycamore Shoals State Park as they re-create an early American funeral service. Join the mourners in the funeral procession and attend the burial of the dearly departed. Admission is free for this part of the event.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn Junk and Treasures Sale is scheduled for Oct. 7-8, from 9 to 2 each day on the pavilion and lawn behind the Inn. Great items are available for savvy shoppers!
The Inn will continue to be open for tours Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Tours begin at 2, 3, and 4 p.m.. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students ages 7 through 17. The Inn will close after the Oct. 30 tours until time for the 1818 Christmas at the Inn on Dec, 9, 10, and 11.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
The 27th annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
A tomahawk throwing workshop will take place on Oct. 11 from 10-11 a.m. Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water, all other supplies will be provided. Please don’t bring your own tomahawk unless it is of the 18th century design. Meet inside Fort Watauga, admission is $5, ages 12 and up only, subject to cancellation due to significantly inclement weather. Registration is required, go to www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals to sign up. This workshop is limited to six people.
On Oct. 27, the will be scary stories at Fort Watauga. Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. But don’t be afraid, Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals isn’t haunted. … Or is it? Join the staff at the park for an evening of family friendly stories, songs, and tales that are sure to send a shiver down your spine and tickle your funny bone.