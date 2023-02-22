With the chill of winter fading from the air, not that it has been that cold this year, our area’s historic sites and organizations are starting to come back to life for the 2023 season.
Tipton-Haynes
The annual Civil War Camp of Instruction will be held March 18-19 and will be hosted by Tipton-Haynes and the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting. This event is open to the public and is designed to help train new and old reenactors on safety tips of reenactments and get them ready for a new season. This can be seen through drilling, mail call, cannon safety and more. The event is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Setup for camp will begin on Friday. Anyone interested in learning how to reenact or getting into the hobby is encouraged to come out and join in the fun and training.
The event is $6 per adult and $3 per child 12 and under. As always, members of Tipton-Haynes are admitted free. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City. For more information, call (423) 926-3631.
Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table
The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host historian Gordon Rhea and his presentation on his new book, “Stephen A. Swails: Black Freedom Fighter in the Civil War and Reconstruction,” at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, in Kingsport.
Rhea has received the Civil War Regiments Book Award for “The Battle of the Wilderness, May 5–6, 1864.” His work on the Battle of Cold Harbor received the Austin Civil War Round Table’s Laney Prize. Rhea has lectured at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. He has appeared on A&E, Discovery Channel and C-Span.
Stephen A. Swails was an African American hero of the Civil War and the first African American commissioned as a combat officer in the U.S. military due to his outstanding service with the 54th Massachusetts. He was also a major figure in Reconstruction, working with the Freedmen’s bureau in South Carolina.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
On March 4, Sycamore Shoals will host a “Weed Wrangle” giving area residents a chance to help out at the park. A weed wrangle event involves removing the invasive English ivy along the park’s historic riverfront trail. The event will last for three hours and the park will provide gloves and bags. Please call the park visitor center at (423) 543-5808 if you have further questions.
On March 5 from 1:30-3 p.m., there will be a traditional Irish dance workshop at the park. Have you ever wanted to learn how to Irish step dance? If so, join Irish dance instructor Kimberly Mullinex of the Appalachian Irish Dance Company for an afternoon of learning basic Irish dance steps.
Mullinex is originally from the Hampton, Tennessee, area. After becoming familiar with traditional Irish dance as an adult in Boston, competing on performance teams and then teaching in other states, Mullinex hopes to bring Irish dancing back to the hills of Tennessee.
The Class is open for ages 5 to adults The workshop fee is $6 and registration is required. To register go to https://friendsofsycamoreshoalsstatepark.wildapricot.org/event–5156870. Dancers are advised to wear comfortable shoes.
On March 17, Sycamore Shoals will host a Transylvania Purchase celebration from 1:30-4 p.m. Join park staff for various demonstrations of trade goods, tools and currency to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the Transylvania Purchase.
On March 18, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park has partnered with the Tennessee Environmental Council to participate in the 2023 Tennessee Tree Day. There will be 40 trees of various species to choose from, one tree per person, while trees last. However, participants can go to https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcwMjAy and reserve their own trees for this year. Pick up times are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For further information, call the park visitor center at (423) 543-5808.
Historic Blountville
On March 30 at 10 a.m. in Historic Blountville, there will be a groundbreaking for the Blountville Veterans Park at the Old Sheriff’s Home-Tourism Information Center, 1575 Highway 394. For additional information, call (423) 323-4660 or (423) 574-1403.