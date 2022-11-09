In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee.
His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan County men who became Company G of the 60th Tennessee with Col. John Crawford commanding the regiment. They were sent to Mississippi along with the 61st and 62nd Tennessee as part of Gen. J.C. Vaughn’s brigade. An inspection report by Capt. Bob E. Houston, assistant inspector general, said about Bachman’s Company G, “I take pleasure in stating that in discipline, efficiency and military appearance this company exceeds that of any I have ever seen in Volunteer service.”
Once there, the 60th took part in the Battle of Big Black River, a last stand to keep Union Gen. U.S. Grant from laying siege to Vicksburg. Vaughn’s brigade was overwhelmed by a Federal division, and those who weren’t killed or captured were forced back into the defenses of Vicksburg. It was there that Bachman took command of what was left of the regiment as it joined Gen. John C. Pemberton in the defense of Vicksburg from May 23 to July 4, 1863.
In the end, the Confederates defending Vicksburg surrendered, and Bachman became a prisoner of war, being paroled on July 8 and sent to be exchanged at Demopolis, Alabama. When he was finally exchanged, which was delayed when the papers for parole and exchange for all Confederates captured at Vicksburg were reported stolen and had to be reissued, he returned home and resumed command of his regiment and saw plenty of action in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
There had been considerable suffering and death on both sides during the battles and siege of Vicksburg. Recognizing the need to address the proper burial of Civil War dead, Congress passed legislation to establish the Vicksburg National Cemetery in 1866 as one of the first national cemeteries in America.
Thirty-three years later on Feb. 21, 1899, Vicksburg National Military Park was established as the fifth national military park created by Congress. A monument to the Tennessee troops is located east of Fort Hill. Two trench markers showing where Bachman and the Sullivan County men fought are located on the north side of Confederate Avenue 0.2 miles east of Fort Hill.
A trip to Mississippi to see where our Sullivan County soldiers fought could be both fun and educational, but you may not get to see all that you hoped for.
Huge portions of Vicksburg National Military Park have been closed for nearly three years following catastrophic damage caused by torrential rainfall in early 2020. Nearly one-third of the park remains closed to the public, unsafe and inaccessible, due to erosion that undermined large sections of the hilly landscape and buckling miles of the park’s roads. Perhaps worst of all, it washed out portions of Vicksburg National Cemetery.
To draw attention to the issue and showcase the massive scale of damage caused at key park locations, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT), along with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) and the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, created a short video paired with a mechanism for concerned citizens to speak out and contact their legislators.
In the film, describing his visit to Vicksburg to assess the damage, Alan Spears, senior director of cultural resources at NPCA, confesses, “I was overwhelmed by what I saw,” while Bess Averett, executive director of Friends of Vicksburg adds, “It looks like an earthquake has come through.” Certified landscape architect Glenn Stach assesses it as “a significant public health, safety and welfare situation.” Beyond closing key areas of the park vital to a clear understanding of this turning-point battle, the long delay stands to have tangible community impact, with fewer heritage tourists making plans to visit Mississippi’s single-most visited attraction, damaging the local economy.
Advocates also point out that the lack of attention paid to this issue undermines Vicksburg’s status as a key moment in the Civil War, cutting the Confederacy in half and leading to Grant’s elevation to general-in-chief of all Union armies, a press release from ABT said.
“Gradual erosion caused by the region’s unique geology has been an ongoing issue for the park over the decades, but this event was truly devastating” said ABT President David Duncan. “We have the opportunity to address these underlying issues and create infrastructure built to last. But we must move now, before the damage can’t be undone.”