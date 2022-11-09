Capt. J.W. Bachman

Capt. Jonathan W. Bachman of Kingsport took command of what remained of the 26th Tennessee at Vicksburg after the Battle of Big Black River.

 Confederate Veteran Magazine

In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee.

His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan County men who became Company G of the 60th Tennessee with Col. John Crawford commanding the regiment. They were sent to Mississippi along with the 61st and 62nd Tennessee as part of Gen. J.C. Vaughn’s brigade. An inspection report by Capt. Bob E. Houston, assistant inspector general, said about Bachman’s Company G, “I take pleasure in stating that in discipline, efficiency and military appearance this company exceeds that of any I have ever seen in Volunteer service.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video