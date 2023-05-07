No sooner did I hit send on last week’s column about current historic preservation efforts in Virginia by the American Battlefield Trust, another preservation effort came across my desk. It seems the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District is working to save 74 acres at the New Market Battlefield.

The effort has been underway for four years without any help from state or federal grants. This means that all the financing has been coming from history minded supporters. So far about $631,000 has been raised, but $194,000 is still needed.

If you would like to learn more, or to help with the preservation efforts, go to shenandoahatwar.org.

