Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system.
Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
But with Virginia witnessing some 40% of the Civil War’s major battles, the historic preservation efforts continue. The ABT has begun its latest campaign, seeking to protect 52 historically valuable acres at Cumberland Church in Cumberland County; Reams Station in Dinwiddie County; and Manassas in Prince William County.
“Growing up in Roanoke, attending college in the Shenandoah Valley, and now living in Northern Virginia, I’m well aware of the wealth of historic sites scattered throughout the commonwealth,” said ABT President David Duncan in a release. “But today, I fear for the future of these sites — where our nation’s democracy was fought for and safeguarded. While alternate locations can be found for development, these historically significant sites cannot be moved and should not be sacrificed.”
The most extensive of the properties ABT is looking to preserve is a three-acre tract connected to the Battle of Second Manassas.
The parcel is very near the famous “Deep Cut,” where Confederates under Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson — out of ammunition after repeated Union assaults — resorted to throwing rocks at the attacking Federals.
Jackson was saved when Gen. James Longstreet launched an attack against the Union left flank.
The Union army, under the command of Gen. John Pope, was thrown back.
This set the stage for Gen. Robert E. Lee’s first march north, resulting in the Battle of Antietam — one of the major turning points of the war.
The next plot of property that the ABT is try to preserve is three acres at Reams Station.
Reams Station was a key stop on the Petersburg Railroad, also known as the Weldon Railroad, which was a major Confederate supply line feeding Lee’s entrenched army in Petersburg.
On Aug. 25, 1864, Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock’s Union II Corps attempted to cut that supply line at Reams Station. But Gen. Lee had dispatched Gen. A.P. Hill with two cavalry divisions and two infantry divisions to attack the Union positions. The Rebel infantry hit the right and center of the Federal line while the cavalry rode around and hit the left.
The Federal line collapsed. Hill’s soldiers captured nine cannons and 12 regimental flags while inflicting 2,602 casualties, which included 1,968 captured.
The remaining 46 acres make up the third site which ABT hopes to preserve, Cumberland Church.
After Gen. Lee’s army, retreating from Richmond and heading toward Tennessee, suffered a serious defeat at the Battle of Sailor’s Creek on April 6, 1865, the Confederates established a fortified position on high ground at Cumberland Church the next day in an effort to turn back the pursuing Union force.
The Union II Corps, now under the command of Gen. Andrew Humphreys, took possession of High Bridge and advanced toward the dug-in position of Gen. William Mahone. Just before the Federals attacked, Gen. Longstreet arrived with what remained of the Confederate infantry. After multiple attacks were repulsed, Humphreys sent word to Gen. George Mead, commanding the Army of the Potomac, that all the Rebel forces were on the same side of the Appomattox River and to send reinforcements. What neither general knew is that the Confederates had destroyed the bridges in Farmville and there was no quick way for Federal forces on the other side of the river to quickly cross over and help.
Union forces at the battle suffered almost 650 casualties while the Confederates suffered about 255, according to the National Park Service.
While the battle could be considered a Confederate victory, it set the stage for the South’s defeat. Confederate forces were held up fighting the battle, while Union forces on the other side of the river, unable to cross and come to the aid of the II Corps, kept marching and crossed over the river further west and cut off Lee’s retreat at Appomattox Court House.
Lee surrendered two days later.
The 46 acres ABT is saving at Cumberland Church is the first property saved at this battlefield.
If you would like to learn more about these preservation efforts, or efforts to preserve historic battlefields across the country, go to www.battlefields.org. In addition to preservation efforts, you can find stories, maps and videos about the American Revolution, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.