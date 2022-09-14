Reams Station

This engraving captioned ‘The Siege of Petersburg — Battle of Ream’s Station — The Attempt of the Enemy to Regain the Weldon railroad on the evening of August 25th, 1864’ shows the ‘repulse of the final Confederate assault’ according to the accompanying text.

 ‘Frank Leslie’s Scenes and Portraits of the Civil War’

Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system.

Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.

