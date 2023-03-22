I recently received word of another victory in the preservation of historic lands in Virginia.
Thanks to the efforts of the American Battlefield Trust, National Park Service, American Battlefield Protection Program, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and the Virginia Land Conservation Fund, 47 acres across the Cedar Creek Battlefield in the Shenandoah Valley and Cedar Mountain Battlefield in the Virginia Piedmont area will be preserved.
“Each parcel of hallowed ground we save presents a chance to further understand the history of our nation,” said American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan in a news release announcing the preservation. “At Cedar Creek, we not only saved this roughly two and a half-acre parcel but also transferred it to the National Park Service for integration into Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. It is always the Trust’s intention to find responsible long-term stewards who can properly protect and maintain the land we save.”
On the morning of Oct. 19, 1864, Confederate forces under the command of Gen. Jubal Early surprised Federals camped near Cedar Creek under the command of Maj. Gen. Phil Sheridan. Sheridan had been scoring several victories in the Shenandoah Valley and Early was determined to stop him.
The Federals were initially driven from the field and the soldiers commanded by Colonels Rutherford B. Hayes and Howard Kitching retreated across the now preserved ground, pursued by Confederate Maj. Gen. Stephen D. Ramseur’s division in the early hours of the battle. While attempts were made to hold off Ramseur’s attack, Union forces were hit, and the line collapsed.
Early, thinking he had won a big victory, paused to reorganize his troops. At the same time, Sheridan, who was at his headquarters in Winchester, raced back upon hearing the sound of the battle and rallied his troops to counterattack.
Sheridan’s attack was successful in defeating Early and the Shenandoah Valley, a major source of food for Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army, was lost to the Confederacy for the remainder of the war.
The victory also gave a boost the President Abraham Lincoln’s reelection bid in November.
“Preservation of the site means no additional residences in an area already-inundated with new construction around Middletown, plus preservation of the view of the Belle Grove manor house from the park’s Morning Attack Trail,” said Karen Beck-Herzog, site manager of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. “Grounds preserved by the Trust have opened battlefield lands previously held privately, allowing visitors to interact with the park in a variety of ways as they walk in the footsteps of soldiers.”
The other 45 of the 47 acres preserved are on the site of the Battle of Cedar Mountain.
On Aug. 9, 1862, Confederate forces under the command of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, with Early in the lead, clashed with Federal forces under the command of Gen. Nathaniel Banks at Cedar Mountain.
In the midst of a heavy and bloody artillery duel, both sides tried to advance. At one point the Federals charged the center of the Confederate line but were forced back. Banks then sent forces around to turn the Rebels’ left flank.
The Federals’ move was successful in turning the flank. They continued to push on and were about to break the center of the Confederate line when Jackson rode up, grabbed a battle flag and held it over his head and went to draw his sword. But he had never drawn his sword and it had rusted into its scabbard. Despite this he raised his sword, still in its scabbard, over his head and shouted, “Jackson is with you.”
Jackson rallied his troops to hold and the arrival of Gen. A.P. Hill’s division tipped the balance of power resulting in a Confederate victory.
The site being preserved at Cedar Mountain covers the artillery duel of this battle.
These victories are not an end, but a step in the continuing effort at historic preservation in Virginia. At this time there is currently fundraising to save another seven acres at Cedar Mountain, plus 97 acres at Brandy Station. To learn more about this effort, visit www.battlefields.org/104AcresVirginiaPiedmont.