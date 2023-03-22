Battle of Cedar Creek

Kurz & Allison lithograph of the Battle of Cedar Creek showing Gen. Phillip Sheridan rally and lead his troops in a counterattack against the Confederate forces of Gen. Jubal Early.

 Library of Congress

I recently received word of another victory in the preservation of historic lands in Virginia.

Thanks to the efforts of the American Battlefield Trust, National Park Service, American Battlefield Protection Program, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and the Virginia Land Conservation Fund, 47 acres across the Cedar Creek Battlefield in the Shenandoah Valley and Cedar Mountain Battlefield in the Virginia Piedmont area will be preserved.

