OPED-LITTLELEAGUE-FEMALE-COACHES-COMMENTARY-DMT

Last year was the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which has significantly opened the doors for female participation in school athletics. But when it comes to coaching, women continue to lag behind. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 HO

“Our coach is a woman!” is one of the first texts I received from a friend about my 7-year-old son’s soccer team this past fall.

Coach Liz appeared like a mirage, a woman willing to enter a space full of dads whose childhood athletic dreams stood to be lived out through their sons. It’s discouraging that her presence on the field should still be so surprising to the kids, and to their parents too.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Avni Shah is a writer based in Los Angeles.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you