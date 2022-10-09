column2

I have been puzzled by the aggressive moves of the Federal Reserve, which it says are designed to curb the rampant inflation we see evidence of each time we walk into a supermarket and buy a staple, not even a luxury item. It has also hit restaurants. Lunches which not all that long ago would cost $9 for a tuna salad sandwich and $1.50 for a Sprite now cost $13 for the sandwich and $2.50 for the Sprite.

So, what is the economic theory, if there is one, behind rapidly rising interest rates? Is it just a political band-aid to keep the Biden administration and the Democratic Congress in office by being able to say they are doing something? The Dems will say they have nothing to do with Fed policy. That is supposed to be correct. But, if they are not relying on the Fed, then, clearly, they are doing nothing.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at

bovender@hsdlaw.com.