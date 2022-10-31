Gratitude is the character trait for November at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport. What is gratitude? According to the dictionary, gratitude is the “quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.” That sounds simple enough, but, in fact, it is something we need to practice every day.
Let’s talk about gratitude. It’s such a bountiful, happy, rewarding word. It’s thankfulness, appreciation, gratefulness, grace, class.
Gratitude is what allows communities like ours to develop, grow and thrive. We need to do a better job of incorporating gratitude into our daily lives. Let us change intolerance into gratitude. We live in a great community in a great state! Let us show gratitude for all that our community has to offer. Let us accept the challenge to live the definition of gratitude every day; be thankful, show appreciation and return kindness.
It may be too much to wish for, but wouldn’t it be amazing if enough of us in the community practiced gratitude that there were fewer honking horns, ill manners in supermarkets, or dirty looks in the carline at school. It would certainly lessen everyone’s anxiety levels. We would all be grateful for that.
Tomorrow, before you begin your busy day, think of five things for which you are grateful.
Let’s start there.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens by providing a quality out-of-school experience and promoting healthy lifestyles, academic success, and good character and citizenship. We equip every child who walks through our doors to reach their own great future, turning no one away based on inability to pay. In doing so, we are making a long-lasting impact on the community and are changing the opportunity equation for everyone in it.