BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF GREATER KINGSPORT

Gratitude is the character trait for November at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport. What is gratitude? According to the dictionary, gratitude is the “quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.” That sounds simple enough, but, in fact, it is something we need to practice every day.

Let’s talk about gratitude. It’s such a bountiful, happy, rewarding word. It’s thankfulness, appreciation, gratefulness, grace, class.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens by providing a quality out-of-school experience and promoting healthy lifestyles, academic success, and good character and citizenship. We equip every child who walks through our doors to reach their own great future, turning no one away based on inability to pay. In doing so, we are making a long-lasting impact on the community and are changing the opportunity equation for everyone in it.