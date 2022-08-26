Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!
Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
There are a variety of places in the area to volunteer that will allow you to help others, learn new skills, gain experience and build your resume. If you haven’t already, I highly encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity!
You can meet new people and see how organizations operate. You may even uncover an issue and help find a resolution for a need that may help benefit the whole community.
I love that the state of Tennessee has incorporated volunteerism into a scholarship program! The Tennessee Promise Scholarship requires eight volunteer hours per semester for students. Tennessee provides a need for their residents who are seeking higher education, and in turn those same residents give back to the state through volunteerism. It’s a win/win.
Volunteering is something you can do by yourself, or you can get your entire family involved. It’s great team building for organizations, such as youth groups, book clubs, scouts, Red Hat groups and more.
If you are curious about Kingsport, get moving and start volunteering! There are a few places you may want to reach out to.
The Citizen’s Fire Academy is a great way to learn how the Kingsport Fire Department works. You’ll learn about the techniques they use, how they put their medical training to use, how to correctly put out live fires, use the Jaws of Life, and so much more!
The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) also has a Citizen’s Academy. It offers a great opportunity to learn more about the KPD K-9 Unit, crime scene investigation, collision and DUI investigations, special weapons and tactical and other interesting areas!
Another option is Keep Kingsport Beautiful. Their mission is “to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment.” Volunteer with them and you’ll be able to assist with clean-up during events and help keep Kingsport a beautiful place to live and work.
Other organizations you may be interested in are the Kingsport Theatre Guild, PetWorks, the Boys & Girls Club, the Salvation Army and the Kingsport Literacy Council. You can also volunteer at the Kingsport Carousel through the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts!
If you’re a proud Tennessean like I am, show your pride and get plugged in. Love where you live!
