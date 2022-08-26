Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!

Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!

The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the third floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.