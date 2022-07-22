As you get older, one of the things you must learn is how to laugh about it. Laugh about some things anyway. This realization does not dawn on you like the blinding light St. Paul experienced on the road to Damascus. Rather, it grows on you over the course of years.
One of things I have learned to accept, and sometimes to laugh about, is the knowledge that I can mention some things that younger people (some of whom turn out to be not so very young) have no idea what I am talking about. (Of course, that’s true in reverse, too, but that’s another story that maybe I’ll write about in the future.)
That I didn’t entirely speak the same language as my younger colleagues first hit me years ago, back in the mid-1990s. At the time I was working on defending a lawsuit, assisted by a young lawyer named Angie. (Her last name is not important to this story. She has long since moved away, although I still correspond with her.) I was complaining about the opposing party’s expert witness.
“He ought to change his name to ‘Paladin,’” I grumbled.
I received a blank look in return. “What?” she asked.
“You know,” I said. “‘Have Gun — Will Travel’ — the TV show.”
“I was born in 1966,” she said.
That floored me. I didn’t consider myself particularly old — and really I wasn’t. I was about 46 at the time. But Angie, I realized, was the same age as my baby sister. She wouldn’t be expected to remember an old television series that was off the air when she was born.
At this point, I’d better stop and explain. “Have Gun — Will Travel” was a television series that aired on CBS between 1957 and 1963 and that was, for a time, very popular. In it Richard Boone played a sophisticated, educated man who lived in the Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, but supported himself by traveling the West with a Colt .45, which he would use — for money. (He took charity cases, too.)
The viewer never learned his real name, but only the business name printed on his calling card: “Have Gun — Will Travel. Wire Paladin, San Francisco.” The show was aired on Saturday night, right before “Gunsmoke.” My brothers and I got to stay up and watch these two shows. We considered it a privilege.
So my associate Angie would have understood my calling the opposing expert a “hired gun.” That was commonly used lawyer-talk. But “Paladin”? No way. It was a learning experience for me. But naturally, I’m still learning.
Just last week, I was in a meeting and referred to an employee who filled various roles in a business as “playing the little Dutch boy with his thumb in the dike.” Again, I got a bunch of blank looks from the young people at the table.
To explain, as appears necessary for those readers who are notably younger than I am, which consists of most of you, I was referring to an old legend from the Netherlands, a nation that is mostly below sea level. The Dutch keep the North Sea out of the country with earthen embankments called “dikes.” (In this country, down on the Mississippi River, much the same things are called “levees.”)
In the story, a boy noticed a leak in one of the dikes, and stuck his thumb in it to hold back the sea until the grown-ups could show up and make repairs. But no one showed up. The leak soon required his whole arm, and eventually his body. The North Sea is cold. Very cold. The lad froze to death before anyone showed up.
When I was a schoolboy, back in the Dark Ages before cell phones and social media influencers, this story was commonly told to kids as an example of self-sacrifice and heroism. Evidently, that’s no longer true. Anyway, when I threw out the metaphor, only one other person in the meeting, someone not as old as I am, but older than the others present, got it. The rest of them thought I was talking about something else and looked rather shocked. I had to explain.
We all know that language changes over time. We all know that tastes change over time. At least we know it intellectually. But as we age, sometimes we have to live it. So from time to time, we are taken aback when others have no clue what we mean. There’s nothing for it but to laugh about it.
