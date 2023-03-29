Spring is here, and with it our local historic sites shake off the winter blues with garden fairs, old time crafts and sheep shearing.
Exchange Place
Exchange Place Living History Farm will once again celebrate the arrival of spring, and the planting season, with its time-honored tradition, the Spring Garden Fair. The oldest garden fair in our region will be back for its 37th year on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from noon until 5 p.m., at the 1850s farmstead, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Eagerly anticipated by area gardeners — from beginners to experts — the fair will feature thousands of plants for sale, from old favorites to rare and hard-to-find varieties. Growers will offer perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs, with an emphasis on herbs, natives and heirloom plants.
Gardening experts will be available throughout the weekend to share their knowledge about plant selection and care, and folk and yard artisans will also be found throughout the grounds with unique plant and garden-related arts and crafts. In addition, there will be music, children’s activities, the annual shearing of the sheep and much more. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, with no charge for anyone under the age of 12. More information is available by calling (423) 288-6071, or by checking the Exchange Place website: exchangeplace.info.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site
Rocky Mount in Piney Flats will welcome spring with its annual Woolly Days & Garden Arts festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Ever wonder how much a sheep’s wool coat weighs? Or where you get wool fabric? How about where your wool socks or gloves come from?
The folks at Rocky Mount will answer all those questions and more, during the annual festivities. Woolly Days features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century, and other spring activities on a frontier farm. The Garden Arts Festival will be a celebration of all things gardening — from plants to handmade items for the home, garden and gardener, to delicious foods and informative talks.
Living History tours of the William Cobb House and historic buildings will also be given throughout the event.
In addition there will be children’s crafts and games, a working blacksmith forge and live music throughout the weekend and Sunday will feature a colonial church service at 11 a.m. and a presentation from the Overmountain Men at 3 p.m.
Admission is $10 adults and $8 youth ages 6-13 for a one day ticket and $15 adults and $12 youth for a two day ticket. Seniors are $8 for a single day ticket and $12 for a two day. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online at www.rockymountmuseum.com.
Historic Carter Mansion
On April 1, the historic John and Landon Carter Mansion in Elizabethton will kick off the spring season with the Carter Mansion Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Join in for a day of history, traditional arts and family fun as they celebrate the oldest frame house in Tennessee, and the historically prominent Carter family. Travel back to the 1780s and tour the Carter Mansion. Witness living history reenactors demonstrating aspects of 18th century life and see local craftsman showcasing traditional skills.
This event will be followed on April 15 by the 1850s Trade Faire which also runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Although built in the 1770s, Tennessee’s oldest frame house was a thriving farm and family home for nearly two centuries. Spend the day at the Carter Mansion and visit with living history interpreters to learn about various trades, skills and professions of the mid-19th century. Enjoy learning about occupations such as a lawyer, doctor, undertaker and others. Also, learn about medicinal plant usage, tasks of 19th century housewives, midwifery, children’s games and more.
Both of these events are free to the public. The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St., Elizabethton. Please note that accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
Sycamore Shoals will hold its annual plant auction and its second spring open house at the park on April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Here you will be able bid on plants, flowers and shrubs of all kinds.
Doors open at 8:15 a.m. to view plants and register. Auction begins at 9 a.m. Also, you can take in a variety of outdoor organizations and groups that will be set up in the Visitor Center and outside in the park. Among those represented will be Master Gardeners, the park’s in-house butterfly/bird expert, plus other neighboring state parks and sites. The event is sponsored by the UT Extension Service, East Tennessee Nursery Association and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
Sycamore Shoals is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.