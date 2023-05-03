Rebel earthworks, Mine Run

Troops inspecting Rebel earthworks in foreground, while regiments march past in background at Germanna ford at Mine Run Creek, abandoned on the approach of Meade’s army. Drawing by Alfred R. Waud, 1828-1891, artist

 Alfred Waud/Library of Congress

Back in March, I wrote about the successful preservation of 47 acres of historic land in Virginia across the Cedar Creek Battlefield in the Shenandoah Valley and Cedar Mountain Battlefield in the Virginia Piedmont area by the American Battlefield Trust, National Park Service, American Battlefield Protection Program, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and the Virginia Land Conservation Fund.

But in the world of historic preservation, especially in Virginia, things never stop. Now there is an effort underway by the American Battlefield Trust to preserve 820 acres across five Civil War battlefields.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Ned Jilton II at

njilton@sixriversmedia.com

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you