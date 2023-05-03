Troops inspecting Rebel earthworks in foreground, while regiments march past in background at Germanna ford at Mine Run Creek, abandoned on the approach of Meade’s army. Drawing by Alfred R. Waud, 1828-1891, artist
Back in March, I wrote about the successful preservation of 47 acres of historic land in Virginia across the Cedar Creek Battlefield in the Shenandoah Valley and Cedar Mountain Battlefield in the Virginia Piedmont area by the American Battlefield Trust, National Park Service, American Battlefield Protection Program, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and the Virginia Land Conservation Fund.
But in the world of historic preservation, especially in Virginia, things never stop. Now there is an effort underway by the American Battlefield Trust to preserve 820 acres across five Civil War battlefields.
Located west of Fredericksburg, the largest of these preservation efforts is 702 acres at the Battle of Mine Run near Locust Grove.
After turning back Gen. Robert E. Lee at the Battle of Gettysburg and allowing him to escape back over the Potomac River, Gen. George Meade tried throughout the fall and into the winter of 1863 to take offensive action against the Army of Northern Virginia.
Starting on Nov. 27, Meade attempted to swing around the end and strike the right flank of the Confederate army in the area of Mine Run Creek. Maj. Gen. Jubal A. Early, in command of Gen. Richard Ewell’s Corps, marched to meet the advance of the Federal Third Corps near Payne’s Farm. The Yankees attacked twice and the Confederates counterattacked but neither achieved a decisive victory. During the night Lee withdrew to a strong defensive position across Mine Run Creek. When Meade saw Lee’s defenses he concluded the position was too strong to attack and fell back, going into winter quarters.
The next largest preservation effort is 96 acres at Reams Station.
On Aug. 24, 1864, Gen. U.S. Grant sent the Army of the Potomac Second Corps under the command of Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock to sever the railroad supply lines, especially the Weldon Railroad to North Carolina, as he began to lay siege to Petersburg. Lee countered by sending Gen. A.P. Hill with two cavalry divisions and two infantry divisions and attack the Union positions along the railroad. Hill successfully broke the Union lines and despite Hancock’s efforts to rally his men, the Federals fell back as the Confederates captured nine cannon and 12 stands of colors.
The third parcel on the list to be preserved is 12 acres at the Boydton Plank Road.
On Oct. 27, 1864, the Federals, led by Gen. Hancock, arrived at the intersection of the White Oak and Boydton Plank Roads and established a curved line extending across the open field on both sides of the road. Again it was A. P. Hill who reacted quickly to Hancock’s threat. However, once his units moved to confront the Federals, Hill, in poor health, proved too sick to continue field command and turned over direction of his corps to Maj. Gen. Henry Heth. The battle raged back and forth with units from both sides being cut off from their own line at times. Finally, with both Meade and Grant personally supervising, Hancock turned the tables on the Confederates and repulsed their attack.
Fourth on the list of 820 historic acres in an attempt to be preserved is eight acres at Dinwiddie Courthouse.
On March 29, 1865, Grant was ramping up the pressure on Lee. Maj. Gen. Phil Sheridan with a cavalry force of about 12,000 troopers headed toward Dinwiddie Court House as the Federals continued to extend their lines around the small army of Lee. Sheridan, joined by elements of the Second and Fifth Corps, would clash with Confederate forces under the command of Gen. George Pickett there on March 31. Pickett successfully held off the Union advance but Sheridan would surprise him the next day, April 1, at the Battle of Five Forks and cut off Lee’s last supply line.
The last of the five sites that the American Battlefield Trust is trying to preserve is the smallest, but maybe the most important. The two acre plot is known as the “Breakthrough.” This is the site where Grant’s Union forces broke through Lee’s lines on April 2, 1865, and forced the Confederates to abandon Richmond. It was during this breakthrough that Gen. A.P. Hill was killed.
These two acres are contiguous to preserved Trust lands which are themselves adjacent to other lands managed by the National Park Service and Pamplin Historical Park.