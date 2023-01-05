OPED-WASHINGTON-RESOLUTIONS-COMMENTARY-TB

The George Washington statue in Chicago's Washington Park on March 4, 2021. For our citizenship, we can find no better advice than that given by the father of our country, President George Washington. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 John J. Kim

As the calendar starts anew, so we seek to begin again. We make resolutions by which we can mitigate our vices and cultivate virtues either new or in need of renewal.

For our citizenship, we can find no better advice than that given by the father of our country, President George Washington. We have, in his own handwriting, a collection of more than 100 “Rules of Civility & Decent Behaviour In Company and Conversation.” Similar lists originated well before Washington and were popular as part of young people’s education in the Colonies.

Adam Carrington is an associate professor of politics at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.