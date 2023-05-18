OPED-FRUIT-VEGETABLES-PETA-COMMENTARY-DMT

Mark your calendars: May 21 is National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, which sounds like an order. People don’t like to be told what to do. However, the sentiment is well-intentioned. It’s a day that wants what’s best for you.

We’re told to eat fruits and vegetables rather than vegetables and fruits. Fruit is always in front — at the supermarket, on our refrigerator shelves, even alphabetically. Most people prefer fruits to vegetables, and not just because fruit tastes better. Fruit is fun and wacky. Vegetables are serious and sensible. Grapes are the life of the party. Lettuce sits in the corner, complaining about the loud music. Candy is fruit flavored. Mixed drinks are fruit flavored. Tasty treats aren’t vegetable flavored. “Have a Popsicle — it’s cabbage.”

Scott Miller is a staff writer for the PETA Foundation, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510; www.PETA.org.

