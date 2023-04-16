OPED-SCHMIDT-COLUMN-MCT

Jason Sudeikis and his hit comedy, “Ted Lasso,” on Apple TV+. (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+/TNS)

 Colin Hutton

What America needs now is a combination of a modern-day Abraham Lincoln and a real-life Ted Lasso. A leader who will inspire all of us, remind us of the better angels of our nature and who believes in what we can become.

Most Americans are unhappy with the direction of the country. In an NBC poll from January, 71% of respondents said the country is headed in the wrong direction. It was the eighth time in the last nine NBC News surveys since October 2021 when the wrong-track response has been above 70%. Americans are also economically anxious and say the economy is the nation’s top issue. We have been living during a time of profound change to our collective culture. School shootings have sadly become commonplace. We are hyperpolarized, living amid siloed media bubbles and unable to agree on common truths.

Lynn Schmidt is a columnist and Editorial Board member of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

