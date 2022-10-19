column2

Earlier this month Janice and I spent a weekend in Durham, North Carolina. We were at the Wintermute family reunion, which was originally scheduled for late July three years ago. Like it did to so many events, COVID and its safety protocols caused the long delay. As usual, not all the family was physically present due to prior commitments or, mostly the case now, distance. Although one cousin came in from Alaska, we are now scattered from New York to California, several states in between, and, presently, in one Mideast country.

Thanks to the internet, absent family “zoomed” in, having been emailed a schedule by the host cousins. Although a great time was had by all the 30-plus cousins, this column is not about our reunion. It is about this present colorful season.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.