Earlier this month Janice and I spent a weekend in Durham, North Carolina. We were at the Wintermute family reunion, which was originally scheduled for late July three years ago. Like it did to so many events, COVID and its safety protocols caused the long delay. As usual, not all the family was physically present due to prior commitments or, mostly the case now, distance. Although one cousin came in from Alaska, we are now scattered from New York to California, several states in between, and, presently, in one Mideast country.
Thanks to the internet, absent family “zoomed” in, having been emailed a schedule by the host cousins. Although a great time was had by all the 30-plus cousins, this column is not about our reunion. It is about this present colorful season.
I have lived in Tennessee, mostly in East Tennessee, most of my life. I have also spent a good deal of time in Colorado. Both states have distinct seasons, including fall. In Colorado I lived in a small town with trees on the southeastern Great Plains along the tree-lined Arkansas River. Neither town nor river has many trees because the climate is dry. Every fall, those few trees put on a show, turning various shades of reds and yellows. It is a beautiful sight on the essentially treeless Plains.
Colorado’s real fall glory, though, is in the mountains. There omnipresent aspen groves change mountainsides and mountain valleys from green to mostly yellow, bright yellow in the best falls. Many Coloradans and many visitors from other states flock to the mountains that define the state to soak in this too-brief vision that leaves them awestruck. At least it did me when I beheld it after driving two hours, which I did several times every fall. Passing through a tunnel of towering yellow is an experience not to be missed.
When I returned to East Tennessee, much had changed in the 23 years since I lived there last. The cities were larger. Many of the old businesses no longer existed, but there were many new ones. Traffic was heavier in cities and highways.
However, much had not changed. One is fall. Tennessee is a land of trees, more so in East Tennessee. That makes fall here spectacular, especially when climatic conditions are just right, although even in “off” years fall here is very good. Simply driving along city residential streets to the grocery store is a colorful, and calming, experience.
So is driving on the interstate highways, especially through the Shenandoah Valley and over the nearby hills. (I am sorry to describe them so, but after being in the Rocky Mountains so often, the East Tennessee/Western North Carolina mountains are hills to me.) The spectacular fall color in East Tennessee is also why October is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s second most heavily visited time of year, and is a month when most locals avoid the park, at least on weekends.
It was our going to and returning from that aforementioned Wintermute reunion that instigated this column. We drove to Wytheville, Virginia, then over Fancy Gap into North Carolina, which Google Maps assured us is the shortest route to Durham. I am glad we went that way. While fall color along the way was, as here, not yet near peak, it was close to it going up and over the gap. The already vivid fall color often made it difficult to keep my attention on the road. Keep your eyes and senses open because the best is yet to come.