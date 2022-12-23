OPED-HOMELESSNESS-PROGRESSIVE-COMMENTARY-TB

Andy Robledo, who has been building winterized tents for individuals experiencing homelessness around Chicago in the past year, speaks with an individual under a viaduct at South Union Avenue and W. 16th Street on Dec. 20, 2022. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Antonio Perez

On the longest night of the year (known as the winter solstice), hundreds of communities in the United States honor people who died while affected by homelessness over the past year.

And although the winter solstice is often cold, deaths from exposure happen year-round — in the heat, and particularly when temperatures fluctuate from warm to cold in the course of a day or a few days.

R. Neil Greene is a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Alcohol, Substance Use, and Addiction at the University of New Mexico. His most recent publication is “Marked as Homeless: Reconciling with Ambiguities About Housing Status in Death Records,” published in “Socius: Sociological Research for a Dynamic World.” This column was produced by Progressive Perspectives, which is run by The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.