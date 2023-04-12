OPED-TENN-LAWMAKER-EXPULSION-COMMENTARY-GET

From left, Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis and Justin Jones of Nashville were expelled from the state legislature, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images/TNS)

 Seth Herald

The churn of local politics rarely makes national news unless the outlet happens to be C-SPAN, but headlines, history and careers were made during proceedings at Tennessee’s State Capitol on Thursday when a GOP supermajority voted to expel two of three Democratic legislators for their participation in a gun control rally.

In a brazen act of political retribution, Democratic Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson were accused of “violating decorum rules” for their part in a protest last week on the House floor following a mass shooting at a private school in Nashville where six people — including three 9-year-olds — were slain. Jones and Pearson, who are Black, were expelled by the Republican legislators. Johnson, who is White, was not. And it was all caught on live feeds from the chamber and local news outlets.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Lorraine Ali is television critic of the Los Angeles Times.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you