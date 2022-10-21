I missed a recent presentation on the new Justice Center to be built adjacent to the present one in downtown Kingsport.
Those who attended tell me that it will include three modern courtrooms, in addition to clerks’ offices, and will be technologically “fully loaded.”
I’m not sure what is meant by “complete” or “fully loaded,” but I expect that means it will be equipped for audiovisual presentation, including graphics, and remote participation, which will mean having viable Wi-Fi connections. That’s something that judges, court officers and lawyers and their clients need nowadays.
These tools won’t improve the lawyers’ arguments, the judges’ rulings or the juries’ verdicts, but they will make it easier to show evidence to the court and jury, and will potentially reduce the costs of trying a case. These savings will hopefully be passed on to the members of the public who use the judicial system.
Full use of these technologies will require education and training in their use by lawyers, paralegals, judges and court officers. That’s a big deal to an old guy like me (although I’ve had some of it), but not so big to younger folks who grew up with technology in ways that people of my generation did not. Taking full advantage of it may require rethinking some of our traditional ways of doing things and may even affect the rules of evidence lawyers and judges use. That’s where the potential cost savings comes in.
Let me give an example. Suppose a party and their lawyers are going to use an “expert” witness. What if it’s an expert from, say, Miami, Florida? In the past, we’ve had two choices. One is to pay the expert to travel here, which adds travel expenses and lodging to the costs of preparing and presenting the testimony. The other is for the lawyers on both sides to travel to Miami and take a deposition “for evidence,” which requires either the agreement of the parties or a court order. This way, the expert’s travel costs are not a factor, but no real money is saved. The parties still have to pay the lawyers’ travel costs.
In many courtrooms, it is not possible or at least not easy to receive “real time” testimony remotely. With enhanced technology, it will be certainly possible and with practice easy. We found during the COVID lockdowns that many hearings and trials can be done remotely. Now that the pandemic is over, I don’t think that genie is going back in the bottle.
As I suggested above, some procedural rules will have to be adjusted, but we can expect to see much more remote testimony in the future. The public should insist on it, because it will save money in most instances.
Some of the things I’ve been talking about are not new to me. As an arbitrator, I have been receiving testimony telephonically for years. When the pandemic struck, and many parties and some arbitration providers could not or would not permit in-person hearings, we got used to conducting hearings using a platform like WebEx or Zoom. When the pandemic receded, many thought everyone would immediately return to in-person arbitration hearings.
That has not turned out to be the case. I’ve found that many parties readily agree to, and sometimes insist on, a remote hearing.
They’re not stupid. They quickly figured out that if the hearing was going to be by Zoom, they wouldn’t be charged with mileage, airfare, meals, lodging and travel time by not only the arbitrator, but even by their own lawyers.
I have found the same to be true in mediation. I think we’re going to see the same thing in court, and are probably already seeing it in some places.
In the federal courts, the technology I’ve been discussing has been available for years. Not only are the courtrooms automated, but also document filings are completely electronic, and have been since 2005.
I’m told that the state systems in several of our sister states, like South Carolina, are the same. We’re not there yet in Tennessee, but it’s coming. And the present generation of lawyers will be ready for it.
I’ve been talking about the judicial system, and most readers are not active participants in it. But many are consumers. Members of the public pay for the courts through taxes, pay for the lawyers they hire, and the experts brought in by these lawyers, in fees. In arbitration and mediation, they pay for the mediators and arbitrators. Any improvement in efficiency helps them.