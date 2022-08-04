We’ve been to this one dude ranch in Colorado about a dozen times over the last four decades. The first time we drove, as part of a trip to Yellowstone, the Tetons and a bunch of other places. I’d do it that way again if I could get any takers; the grandson that just got his license might be up for it next time.
That first time was in a gray Volare station wagon, one of the K cars that made Lee Iacocca and saved Chrysler.
We had been able to afford the car since it was used, briefly, because the first owner failed to ask his wife if she could drive a stick shift before purchase. And it was a bear to shift. That transmission was sort of an anti-theft device since nobody could drive it off without being shown the gears and allowed to practice for a while.
Economically made, the K car wagon had a Dodge truck transmission, turned upside down so it would fit in a passenger vehicle, making all the gear positions on that long floor stick upside down and backward. We drove that car for years and years and miles and miles.
This last time we flew to the ranch. It requires my full concentration to scramble myself through TSA, so when I looked up coming out of the chute last week in Denver, I was unprepared for seeing a scrum that resembled one of those feed lots where they fatten up cattle before slaughter.
We heard enough grumblings among the uniforms to know they blamed it on a rookie on the X-ray but, forced to hand search almost everybody, they had called in reinforcements and were doing it with a will and by the book. Dazed passengers, including my family, eventually staggered out with the few possessions they had left.
I get it. We need TSA. I’m scared enough on airplanes without any consideration of being blown up or hijacked.
For instance, they collected 9,862 handguns last year alone from my prospective fellow passengers.
I don’t want to ride by some nut carrying the stuff for his do-it-yourself bomb kit. But it seems like if they can tell hand sanitizer (permitted to pass) from peroxide, they could tell my granddaughter’s perfume from nitroglycerine.
My daughter, the middle school teacher, was struck by the billions spent on protecting people affluent enough to buy airline tickets and the near absence of protection for the millions of relatively politically powerless teachers and students in this country.
Not that there’s enough money in the world to make schools safe by guarding and fortifying. That fortified hamlet thing hasn’t ever worked out. And even experienced combat units, taken by surprise, can have a hard time defending themselves, so please don’t ask one officer with a sidearm to stop one or more with body armor and assault rifles.
Also, though you are warned not to mess with my daughter, we should recognize the idea of arming teachers for what it is: Just another way to sell more guns. Surely one of hell’s lowest corners is being filled with gunmakers and their paid political shills for using fears for white racial superiority and threats to male dominance to prevent common-sense regulation for firearms safety. I wonder if I can find me a ball cap that says “Ex-NRA”?
White males, such as our Founding Fathers, can feel proud to have promoted democracy in the modern world, but we don’t own it.
And don’t think burying AR-15s in the back yard is going to enable you to stem the tide of desire for equality encompassing the world we have set in motion. The world looks on with pity and puzzlement as America permits the slaughter of its schoolchildren.
Not in the history of humans, nay, not in the history of mammals, has there been such a failure.
Hell, look at alligators. Even reptiles protect their young better than we do! There’s FISH doing a better job than we are!
The United States of America remains, in the eyes of the people of the whole world (although not in the eyes of their autocratic rulers), the greatest achievement in human government yet attained. But we have a long way to go to make it to perfect.
We can make little girls cry in airports, but we can’t keep them from being killed in their classrooms.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos
Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.