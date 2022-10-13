column2

Throughout my life I have voted for both Democrats and Republicans. There is no shame in switching parties. Despite what my crazy uncle tells me, no one, and certainly no party, has a patent on what is right. To me, it is not a matter of who is right or wrong, since both sides are right about some things and wrong about others. For me, it is more a matter of which issues are most important at this time, and who seems closest to my perception of what is right on those most important issues.

The upcoming election on Nov. 8 will be like few others. We actually have people running for office who do not believe in democracy. With a wink and sly smile, and ex-president Trump’s blessing, these candidates imply they will overthrow election results if people don’t vote for their party. Nationwide, these include candidates for governor, senator, representative and also people running in state legislatures. Some of these same candidates condone the violence of Jan. 6. Not long ago, Americans would toss such candidates out on their ear.

David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.