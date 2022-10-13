Throughout my life I have voted for both Democrats and Republicans. There is no shame in switching parties. Despite what my crazy uncle tells me, no one, and certainly no party, has a patent on what is right. To me, it is not a matter of who is right or wrong, since both sides are right about some things and wrong about others. For me, it is more a matter of which issues are most important at this time, and who seems closest to my perception of what is right on those most important issues.
The upcoming election on Nov. 8 will be like few others. We actually have people running for office who do not believe in democracy. With a wink and sly smile, and ex-president Trump’s blessing, these candidates imply they will overthrow election results if people don’t vote for their party. Nationwide, these include candidates for governor, senator, representative and also people running in state legislatures. Some of these same candidates condone the violence of Jan. 6. Not long ago, Americans would toss such candidates out on their ear.
In most states, the secretary of state manages elections. We have people in some states running for that office who suggest they will send false electors to Washington if their preferred electors don’t win.
If such people are elected, our republic cannot last.
When threats like these are made in other countries, such politicians are labeled fascists. We don’t often apply that loaded term to fellow Americans, but such threats must be taken seriously. Some candidates have already demonstrated their willingness to fulfill these despicable promises.
After the Jan. 6, 2020, Capitol riots were subdued, the U.S. Congress immediately returned to their duty certifying election results. One hundred forty-seven U.S. representatives and senators — including seven from Tennessee — voted to decertify electors who had been lawfully certified by their states. All seven from Tennessee are up for re-election Nov. 8. They are: Reps. Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleishmann, Scott DesJarlais (the “anti- abortion candidate” who reportedly advised both his wife and mistress to abort), John Rose, Mark Green and David Kustoff. All are Republican, and they represent the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Tennessee Congres-sional Districts respectively.
Although she represents me in Congress, I have never met Harshbarger. For all I know, she is a lovely person, a wonderful mom and loves her husband dearly. But integrity may not be her strong suit. Her husband pleaded guilty to misrepresenting and selling an off-brand Chinese medicine as an FDA-approved American drug from their jointly run pharmacy business. He went to prison and paid a fine.
Harshbarger and the others voted to reject electors, in service of overturning the 2020 presidential election. By doing so, they earned Trump’s praise and breezed through the GOP primary.
We have elected scores of ambitious, unprincipled politicians who are willing to deceive the people they were elected to serve. They stand willing to promote lies and betray legitimate voters, if it allows them to gain control of Congress.
These are people who fail to take their constitutional role seriously, who think their sacred oath of office is some kind of joke; they know better, but nourish Trump’s Big Lie by acting as though it were true. These people lack integrity.
It may get worse. The Washington Post reports 299 nominees — more than half of all the nominees of Trump’s Republican Party for federal and key state offices — deny or cast doubt on Trump’s election loss.
Whose fault is that? It is the fault of people who sell themselves for power and influence. But it is also our fault — yours and mine — for allowing such people to be elected and reelected. We need to consider alternative candidates, or at the very least, just refuse to cast our votes for those who are unworthy of public trust.
Anyone who disagrees with a president’s policies should campaign on that basis. But we should never vote for a candidate who tosses out valid votes, who denies legitimate office holders, who supports insurrection and is unwilling to accept defeat at the polls. My job — and yours — is to vote against such people for senator, for representative, for dog catcher.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.