OPED-CENSORSHIP-COMMENTARY-TB

"Gender Queer," a graphic novel about a nonbinary teen, sits on a table during the Barrington District 220 school board meeting on Aug. 16, 2022, in Barrington. The book is a 2019 graphic memoir written and illustrated by Maia Kobabe. (H. Rick Bamman/Pioneer Press/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 H. Rick Bamman/Pioneer Press

Do you believe in discussion in our schools? Or do you want the schools to discuss just what you believe?

That’s the big question that all Americans need to ask themselves right now. And everything — really, everything — hinges on the answer.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Jonathan Zimmerman teachers education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of “Whose America? Culture Wars in the Public Schools,” which was recently released in a 20th anniversary edition.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you