Tennessee Coalition for Open Government

When Elvis Presley was found on the floor at Graceland on Aug. 16, 1977, his road manager called the Memphis Fire Department, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Now, a recording of that call has surfaced at the Tigerman Karate Dojo and Museum in Memphis, advertised as the “fateful 911 call” that “you can hear for the first time ever.” Admission is $24.99.

Deborah Fisher is executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, an organization that has monitored and researched open government in Tennessee since 2003.