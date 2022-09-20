OPED-FLA-MIGRANTS-MARTHAS-VINEYARD-COMMENTARY-MI

A Venezuelan migrant is led onto a bus at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on the island of Martha's Vineyard. A group of migrants was flown to the island from Texas earlier this week, leaving them stranded. They are here being transferred to a Cape Cod military base. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

 MATIAS J. OCNER

I woke early Thursday at my home in West Tisbury, one of six small towns on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, to find deer munching my shrubs, an early fall chill in the air and the disturbing news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had flown about 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, to the island’s airport.

Local officials were notified only 20 minutes before the migrants arrived. The migrants say they were told, falsely, they were headed to housing and jobs in New York or Boston.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Bob Drogin is a former reporter and editor for the Los Angeles Times in New York, Manila, Johannesburg and Washington.