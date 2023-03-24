OPED-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-COMMENTARY-LA

“Mr. Chairman,” read the letter signed by the prime minister of Israel Yitzhak Rabin and sent to Yasser Arafat. “In response to your letter of September 9, 1993, I wish to confirm to you that, in light of the PLO commitments included in your letter, the Government of Israel has decided to recognize the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people and commence negotiations with the PLO within the Middle East peace process.”

The exchange of letters of recognition, followed by an uneasy handshake on the White House lawn, ended years of attempts at mutual negation by Israelis and Palestinians.

Daoud Kuttab is a Palestinian journalist and a former professor of journalism at Princeton University. @daoudkuttab

