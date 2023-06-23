Tennessee Coalition for Open Government

The mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville has led to an extraordinary legal battle over the public records law and transparency of our criminal justice system.

The school, the church that owns the school and the parents of the schoolchildren are seeking to stop the public from seeing evidence collected by police in one of the most horrific crimes in Nashville in recent memory, saying that it would be too painful and inspire more school shootings.

Deborah Fisher is executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. For more information visit www.tcog.info.

