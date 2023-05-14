Tennessee Coalition for Open Government

The Tennessee Open Meetings Act hasn’t changed too much over the years. But this year, the General Assembly made two major improvements that were a long time coming. The open meetings law now requires that city and county legislative bodies produce an agenda that is available to the public at least 48 hours before a meeting and that “reasonably describes” each agenda item.

No more hiding important government business behind vague language or putting out an agenda that is only “new business” and “old business.”

Deborah Fisher is executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. For more information visit www.tcog.info.

