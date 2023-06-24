A substantial fraction of third-graders in Tennessee failed to achieve reading skills deemed appropriate for entry to the fourth grade. Unless these kids catch up, they will struggle to learn the subject matter in future grades. In addition, they are weak in an important life skill — the sort one needs to lead a productive, prosperous and happy life.
As a kid, my mother would take me to a library once a week. I’d sit on the floor in the children’s section and browse. She’d wander the adult shelves, and after an hour we’d discuss our choices and head home, several books in hand.
My dad, who never made it past eighth grade, would frequently bring me stuff to read — an archeology magazine from a supermarket, a volume from Encyclopedia Britannica someone left at the curb, or a newspaper. He’d place it in my bedroom, and I was free to read it or not. There was always something interesting that we would discuss later.
It is important to have parents to teach reading. But they need tools, and one of those tools is a great library.
I recently read a listing of state employees from each state with the highest salaries. It is full of football coaches — salaries range from $1 million to $10 million. For example, UT’s current coach, Josh Heupel, earns $9 million annually.
I didn’t see a single librarian on that list of highly paid state employees. The starting salary for a school librarian in Tennessee, which requires a bachelor’s degree and certification, is about $25,000.
Each school should have a full-time librarian who gets to know the students and can guide them to books that are age and reading-level appropriate.
There is no place for government censorship in a library. If you don’t want your child to read a particular book, that is your choice.
It is an abomination that any one parent (or a political group using parents as a front) can challenge a book. That prompts a review — which can take a year or longer, effectively giving every parent veto power over what everyone else’s child gets to read. Selecting books in a library is the job of an educated, informed librarian. Censorship is the stuff of Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union and North Korea. It is un-American.
The label “parental control” for the movement to ban books and ideas from schools is disingenuous. Censorship is designed to promote a singular, sanitized version of American history, to block learning about the lives and histories of Americans who are Blacks, LGBTQ, Native Americans, Jews and others. The vast majority of books being removed from libraries today are focused on those topics.
In contrast with Florida, Texas and Tennessee, Illinois just made it illegal for libraries to remove books based on someone’s personal or partisan disapproval. “Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Efforts to silence ideas in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida result in bizarre distortions such as a proposed textbook describing Rosa Parks’ bus ride without mentioning segregation, race or even stating she was Black.
Who gains by promoting ignorance? Political leaders who know minorities won’t vote for them or their party — leaders who want to further gerrymander, disenfranchise and limit minority rights.
I can recall being bored silly reading “Run Spot, Run.” Back then, I lacked words to express it, but I recognized it was mindless pablum. When I read “To Kill a Mockingbird” in middle school, a book frequently banned, its moral and ethical lessons spoke to me as no other book had. It changed how I thought about being a man, about personal integrity, about how to be in the world. I still have a copy.
Supporting, funding and using libraries is one way to help teach kids to read better. To Kings-port’s credit, our public library is scheduled to receive a $5.3 million facelift, and our city spends nearly $1.5 million annually operating school libraries.
If you care for a child, read to them, make library visits part of their life, make sure they are exposed to meaningful, challenging, age-appropriate reading material. Give them a chance to succeed. Running a first-class library system isn’t cheap or easy. A good library will invite flak from radicals on both sides of the political aisle. Our children are worth it.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.