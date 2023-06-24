column2

A substantial fraction of third-graders in Tennessee failed to achieve reading skills deemed appropriate for entry to the fourth grade. Unless these kids catch up, they will struggle to learn the subject matter in future grades. In addition, they are weak in an important life skill — the sort one needs to lead a productive, prosperous and happy life.

As a kid, my mother would take me to a library once a week. I’d sit on the floor in the children’s section and browse. She’d wander the adult shelves, and after an hour we’d discuss our choices and head home, several books in hand.

David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.

