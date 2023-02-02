The internet offers tremendous opportunities to learn. The problem is, there are ill-intentioned folks (think, Russia, China, Iran, domestic extremists and others) who devote enormous resources to direct our thinking and mislead us. There are commercial interests. There are even people who aim to cheat or abuse us.
Finland is a small democracy (population 5.5 million, about two-thirds the population of Tennessee) that declared its independence from Russia in 1917. They fought several wars against the Soviet Union between 1939 and 1944, which resulted in a loss of about 10% of their land. Ever since, Finns have been inundated with Russian propaganda and misinformation.
Russia’s efforts to turn the hearts and minds of Finns toward Russia have been a dismal failure. This isn’t because Finns are especially brilliant, or especially skeptical. They are hard to manipulate because they know their history, they understand science, they read.
Finns are well-educated, and their schools are highly rated. Teachers must have at least a master’s degree in education to teach lower grades, and above that, must have at least a master’s degree in the subject matter they teach.
They aren’t paid especially well, but they are revered in Finnish society. Only 10% of applicants for teaching degrees are accepted by Finnish universities.
Finnish school curricula inoculate students against misinformation by emphasizing critical thinking. In math class, students are taught how easy it is to lie with statistics. In art, they learn how an image can be manipulated. In history, they study notable propaganda campaigns illustrating how people can be manipulated with words. Teachers of all subjects work some aspect of it into their class.
Finnish students learn there are three categories of information to be wary of: (1) gossip, which may be true but is spread with intent to harm; (2) mistakes, where the author just got it wrong; or (3) lies intentionally spread to deceive.
Students are expected to ask about the source of information, the author’s apparent motivation; examine where the information was published, and for what audience it was intended. Is supporting evidence provided?
I once had an email conversation with a Tennessee elected official. To make a point, he forwarded a copy of an email he received. It was vindictive, angry, and contained ugly racial and sexual language. The email was sent to every member of the state legislature in Tennessee and South Dakota, two red states. This is the sort of abuse he had to put up with, he said.
A few minutes’ analysis showed this email to be a fake. The referenced physical address doesn’t exist, the sender’s name didn’t match the name embedded in the sending email address, odd syntax, and more. I have no doubt the author — whoever they are and from wherever they come — also sent a different, but equally offensive, letter to a bunch of blue state legislatures. “Let’s make everyone fight with each other” appeared to be the goal. Our state representatives would benefit from the kind of education offered in Finland.
In contrast with Finland, look at what we do in our schools. In the name of protecting our students from being misled, Tennessee censors our history and bans books.
Florida schools just banned an AP course on African American studies. Tennessee’s legislature has encouraged future candidates for board of education to be nominated by political parties, thereby politicizing school governance.
Gov. Bill Lee’s benighted school voucher program hopes to create 50 private schools with public funding to be run by Hillsdale, a Michigan religious college.
Many religions encourage congregants to accept a narrative based on faith and to limit questioning — the very opposite of critical thinking. It is unreasonable to expect a religious school teacher to profess blind faith in the morning and teach critical thinking in the afternoon. Public schools, without a political or religious agenda, are the best place to teach critical thinking.
Government doesn’t need to shield students by censoring teachers, banning books or hiring religious colleges from afar to indoctrinate students. We should have confidence in democratic processes and the free exchange of ideas. We should focus on better equipping students to discern real information from fake, and thereby avoid being manipulated by gossip, mistakes and lies.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.