On the cold winter evening of Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern Railway train derailed in the Ohio town of East Palestine.
Just before the derailment, the train passed “hot bearing detectors,” which identified an overheated wheel bearing. Alarms sounded, and the engineer immediately attempted to stop the train of 149 cars, but it was too late. Thirty-eight cars derailed and caught fire. In order to avoid a devastating explosion, officials punctured tank cars to relieve pressure. The resulting chemical spill was then set afire in a “controlled burn.”
East Palestine has been deeply affected by the mess, and the lives of its citizens endangered.
Train engineers did exactly as they were trained. Seventeen National Transportation Safety Board officials and a portable laboratory were onsite within hours. Hot bearing detectors were 10 to 20 miles apart as required, and alarmed when bearings became too hot. The safety system worked exactly as it was designed. The system was inadequate.
Between 2011 and 2021, the U.S. averaged more than 1,700 derailments a year.
In this day of cheap, wireless, digital sensors, there are many ways to detect bad bearings before a wheel literally falls off.
America’s freight railroads are very profitable. Why do wealthy companies fail to invest in better safety systems? Perhaps greed, but this question deserves a more thorough answer.
As in most corporations, Norfolk Southern’s board of directors motivates executives to propel the stock price ever higher. The thinking is that if executives benefit stockholders, then employees, customers and suppliers indirectly benefit too.
Indeed, Norfolk Southern’s CEO, Alan Shaw, received 2021 compensation of $13.3 million. Only a third was salary, while $8.4 million was tied to stock price.
A serious program to improve safety requires significant effort, time, staff and money. It might ding profitability (hence stock price) in the short term.
While CEOs are lavishly paid, their job tenure is not long. High-level executives in America last an average of 4.9 years. A CEO might determine a five-year safety research program would benefit the company in the long term but is not in the CEO’s interest. By the time the system is designed and implemented, benefits are measured, explained and lift the stock price, a successor will be sitting in his chair to reap the rewards.
This is a classic example where government regulation is needed. Congress (or a regulatory agency if Congress authorized) can require effective safety systems — but only if congressional representatives can resist the lobbyists’ sweet offers of cash.
Norfolk Southern employed 36 lobbyists in 2022. The railroad industry spent over $700 million lobbying during the last 25 years.
That lobbying is designed to increase profit, which is traditionally given to stockholders as a dividend.
But dividends create an immediate tax burden for the stockholder.
A favorite alternative to issuing dividends is stock buybacks, where a company buys its own stock. With fewer shares available, chased by the same number of investors, the stock price rises.
Like magic, existing stockholders all smile in unison as their portfolio improves. They have no tax liability until they sell the stock at some future date — or perhaps never, if their kids inherit the stock.
Not only does the CEO become a hero, but his personal income rises as his own stock grants and options increase in value. Even better, he may receive extra bonuses for having elevated the stock price. Buybacks are such a win for the CEO!
According to the Wall Street Journal, buybacks among just the S&P 500 are projected to top a jaw-dropping record $1 trillion in 2023. Norfolk Southern spent $3.1 billion on buybacks in 2021, $3.4 billion in 2022, and $7.5 billion is currently allocated for future buybacks. That amount dwarfs the paltry few million paid for derailment victims, or the zero Norfolk Southern spent on research. Norfolk Southern’s stock price dropped 10% as a result of the accident but will rebound after the news cycle moves on and more buybacks occur.
Northeast Tennessee’s congresspersons are driven by MAGA-inspired anti-regulation sentiment. They reflexively oppose regulation, and therefore have done absolutely nothing to require improved railroad safety. To divert attention from their inaction, they blather about when Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showed up at the accident site.
Having inadequate safety procedures may indeed have been the most profitable policy for Norfolk Southern’s CEO, and it appears Congress will do little to keep Americans from being railroaded.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.