About a month ago, the Sullivan County Commission voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for county employees. Four commissioners voted against it, including Commissioner Joe Carr, who was outspoken in his opposition. After being criticized over his statements and vote, he wrote an opinion piece that was published in this newspaper on June 14.
There have been numerous articles explaining how Carr’s opinion is misguided, so I’m not going to rehash all of that.
Let’s pass over Carr’s wild, impassioned and uncircumspect comments, which I must say, used an impressive number of buzzwords in just a few sentences: “extreme far left … Trojan Horse … 1619 Project … revisionist curriculum … woke ideologues … Marxist …wokeness … critical race theory … systemic racism … white privilege,” and more.
He saw all of that embedded in an effort to commemorate the end of slavery in our country.
In my view, Carr asked one worthwhile question: How many paid holidays should county employees receive? They will now receive 11, including Juneteenth, and Carr suggested that was too many. Judgment should be based on data (i.e., what do competitive jobs offer).
Carr claimed Juneteenth “has nothing to do with Sullivan County or Tennessee,” because the freeing of the last slaves occurred in Texas. If we accept this unusual argument, then Western states should not celebrate July 4th, because the Declaration of Independence happened in Philadelphia, and they weren’t around to participate.
Those last enslaved people in Texas were only freed after news of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was kept from them for over two years.
Because states attempted to restrict the rights of freed Blacks, the 13th and 14th Amendments were passed, providing a legal basis for all Americans (including previously enslaved people) to have full rights of citizenship, and gave Congress the power to enforce that freedom.
The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states, in part, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States … are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
There are undoubtedly many people who, like Carr, believe the events of June 19, 1865, have nothing to do with themselves. Carr claimed it is a “woke holiday” desired by liberals, Blacks and political misfits.
But suppose for a moment, if those events in Texas had not occurred in 1865, what would Tennesseans now celebrate on July 4?
On Independence Day, we typically celebrate with a parade, barbecue and fireworks. Along with free speech and religion, we celebrate the outcome of the 13th and 14th Amendments: That we all aspire to be treated equally by our government according to a set of laws enacted through a democratic process, regardless of race, religion, creed or other feature that could divide a population.
Suppose events had unfolded differently? How would we then celebrate July 4th? “Hooray, freedom for me, but not thee?”
The outlawing of slavery and its hateful residue motivated America to create the 13th and 14th Amendments. They were certainly a blessing for people previously held in bondage. But it also has been a blessing for every American. These two amendments provide a legal framework allowing a diverse nation to strive to live together with justice.
Juneteenth isn’t a “woke” holiday for the liberals or the 42 million American Blacks, or the 1.5 million Tennesseans of color.
It is a holiday for all of us, every race, religion, sexual orientation, and every kind of heritage.
The lessons we learned in the 1860s serve us well today. Our society and our politicians, even our county commissioners, need to overcome their impulse to view every issue through the lens of conservative vs. liberal, us vs. them.
America has moved away from slavery in fits and starts, but as Martin Luther King said (paraphrasing Theodore Parker, a Unitarian minister), “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” I hope Mr. Carr can join America on that journey.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.