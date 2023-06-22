column2

About a month ago, the Sullivan County Commission voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for county employees. Four commissioners voted against it, including Commissioner Joe Carr, who was outspoken in his opposition. After being criticized over his statements and vote, he wrote an opinion piece that was published in this newspaper on June 14.

There have been numerous articles explaining how Carr’s opinion is misguided, so I’m not going to rehash all of that.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you